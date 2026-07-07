PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7: Prayogtvisha, an education company founded by Menterra Social Impact Fund, today launched its pilot programme at SSV International School, Guntur. The Prayogtvisha approach is a structured approach to teaching Science and Math to students in Grade 6 to 9 one concept at a time, supported by curated learning material that not only facilitates learning, but also allows the student to know how to relate each concept to real life. Each concept taught is assessed at the end of a chapter for comprehension. If the student has poor understanding of the concept, the lack of understanding is remedied. The assessment outside the normal tests makes learning less stressful. This strong foundation at the concept level ensures complete learning of Science and Math in the foundational years. Teachers participating in the Prayogtvisha program are trained in this unique teaching and learning mode. Teachers are supported with structured lesson plans, instructional tools, and ongoing capability development, not as a one-time training but as a continuous process throughout the engagement.

In parallel, the Prayogtivsha pedagogy offers the EFIL life skills program developed by Dr Kalpana and Sampath Kumar. This is a customised program for students to improve their life skills and to develop confidence to make good career and ethical choices as they progress to secondary school. The launch was attended by Guest of Honour Ms. G Swarupa Rani, Superintendent of Police EAGLE; Shri Cherukuri Balakrishna Kishore, Founder of SSV International School, and Principal Ms. Prasanna Rani Dolla, together with the Prayogtvisha and EQube teams. "Every child deserves to understand and relate to the subject, not just memorise. Building purposeful children with strong academic foundations and the ability to make good, confident and purposeful choices is our goal," said Vibha Sharma, CEO of Prayogtvisha.

"SSV International School shares the belief that strong foundations in Math and Science are the key to success in later years. We are proud to be part of this pioneering journey here in Guntur," Prasanna Rani Dolla - Principal SSV International School, Guntur. About Prayogtvisha Prayogtvisha is an education company founded by Menterra, built by teachers who care -- for schools that believe every child can learn. It addresses poor learning outcomes in Maths and Science across all settings, starting from the conviction that the problem is never the child. At its core is a proprietary pedagogy - the TVISHA framework - that focuses on three things: comprehension, retention, and relatability of concepts to real-life applications. Lessons are designed around making learning interesting through stories, hands-on activity kits designed by engineers and NID graduates, and continuous assessment that measures not just whether a student answered correctly, but whether they have truly understood. Prayogtvisha also integrates social and emotional learning into its programme, so that alongside understanding their subjects, learners build the self-awareness and confidence to take charge of their own learning journey.

Remediation is built into each chapter to catch gaps early and fix them before they compound. Teachers are supported with structured lesson plans and baseline assessments that measure both subject knowledge and classroom practice, with ongoing development built in throughout the school year. The goal is straightforward: by the time a student reaches Grade 10, they have the conceptual foundation and the confidence to make an informed choice about whatever career they choose to pursue. They won't be eliminating choices because they don't understand Maths and Science. Prayogtvisha covers Grades 6 to 9 in Mathematics and Science, aligned with NEP and NCF.

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