PRNewswire Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 14: With over 800 students, academicians and industry leaders coming together, Premia Academy's two day YOLO Student Summit emerged as a large scale platform in Hyderabad for experiential learning, career exploration and future-ready thinking. The third edition of the flagship summit brought together students from Grades 8 to 12 with entrepreneurs, educators, industry experts and creators for two days of conversations, master-classes, workshops and interactive experiences focused on helping young minds understand themselves, explore possibilities and prepare for a rapidly changing world. Day One featured master-classes including Vision Board to Action Plan and Brain Blue-chip Investment, helping students translate aspirations into actionable goals and develop an early understanding of financial decision making. The interactive session Algorithms vs. Authenticity: Navigating the Human Premium in the Age of AI explored the enduring importance of creativity, emotional intelligence and human skills in an AI driven workplace.

The panel discussion The Visionary Vanguard: Edupreneurs, Educators and National Progress, featuring Dr. Skand Bali, Principal, The Hyderabad Public School, Mr Mahendar Reddy, Founder, Sancta Maria, Ms Gauri Sarkar, Associate Director, DPS, Miyapur, Mr Ganesh M P, Professor, IIT Hyderabad & Ms Trupti Rao, Principal, The Premia Academy, brought together perspectives on the evolving role of education in shaping future generations. Students also explored financial literacy through No Cap, Just Capital: How to Actually Make Your Money Do the Most, while The Gen Z Navigation Guide: Which Ship Are You On? encouraged reflection on identity, relationships and emotional wellbeing. Side Hustle introduced students to entrepreneurship, creativity and emerging income opportunities. Adding humour and perspective, stand-up comedian Mayank Parakh presented The Gen Z Roasted and Toasted, encouraging students to embrace individuality, navigate societal pressures and learn from setbacks. The higher education sessions India as a Destination for Education and Choose Your Fighter: The Competitive Exam Showdown helped students evaluate Indian and international education opportunities and understand pathways including JEE, NEET, CLAT, CUET and SAT. Day One concluded with creative breakout sessions Cap Your Identity and Doodle Your Destiny, encouraging students to reflect on their strengths and visualise their aspirations.

Day Two opened with a keynote by Rahul Khaitan, CFO, Rahee Infra, titled A Great Train Is Nothing Without a Railway Track, highlighting the grit, discipline, integrity and consistency that form the foundation of achievement. The day continued with a breakout session by Atul Kabra, Founder, Doodle Kabra, followed by Sudip Saha, Co Founder, Dreamtime Learning, who led The Next Big Thing: Spotting Tomorrow's Winning Business, encouraging students to identify emerging opportunities. Monica Arora addressed focus and productivity through Time Management in a Distracted World: Focus Is Your Superpower. The panel Leveraging AI: Don't Get Replaced, Outsmart It, featuring Karan Sriivasan, Founder, Stealth Prev, Srivar Jalan, Director, SNJ Synthetics, and Vishal Reddy, Founder, Builtiful, explored how young people can use AI to enhance their capabilities and remain future-ready.

Career exploration continued with Ramya Modukuri, who guided students on identifying career options through attitude, aptitude and values. The panel Two Individuals, One Life brought together Nirmala and Tarun Oblum, Founders, Bhan Mi Babe, Dr. Safaa and Dr. Asad, Siddhant and Shivani from Baywindo and Elevate X, and Kishor and Mandakini from Art and Photography, offering students diverse perspectives on careers, relationships and balancing different aspects of life. The digital economy took centre stage in Why 1 Billion Views Is the New Zero, led by Raashika Bammi, Founder, Nureh Project, an interactive session exploring the impact of hyper personalised social media. Shivendra Agarwal, Founder, Paramount Global, conducted a breakout on the five aspects of profile building, while Priyanka Reddy, Counsellor, The Hyderabad Public School, led The World Is Your Campus: Choosing the Right Country to Study In.

The summit also explored holistic success through Mayank Solanki, Founder and CEO, Val Ed, who conducted The Life Trifecta: Balancing the Pillars of Work, Marriage and Health, and Reetu Kothari, Founder, Zytech Solar, who led Problems Worth Solving: It's Not Your Mistake, It's Your Responsibility. Wellbeing, academic efficiency and creativity were addressed through Dr. Virinchi Sharma'sLifestyle by Design: Building a Life That Helps You Thrive, Sunita Saripally, Vice Principal, Premia Academy'sStudy Smart, Stress Less, and Tariq Patel, Founder, Drillbit Projects, who explored creative careers through Everything Is Designed: How to Find Your Place in the Creative World. The summit was inaugurated by Chief Guest Dr. Sanjay Kalvakuntla, MLA, Korutla Constituency, who encouraged students to embrace curiosity, innovation and lifelong learning as they prepare for the careers of tomorrow. His address set the tone for the two day summit, emphasising the importance of staying adaptable, continuously learning and approaching the future with an open and innovative mindset.

The YOLO Summit concluded its career exploration track with Nirati Agarwal, Founder, Edisol Online, who led Unlearning the Default: Beyond Medicine and Engineering, encouraging students to look beyond conventional career choices and explore emerging industries, interdisciplinary fields and future ready professions aligned with their interests, strengths and aspirations. Ms. Sinduri Reddy, Founder, Premia Academy, said, "We want young people to see the world not as a fixed set of choices, but as a landscape of possibilities. YOLO brings diverse voices together to help students think independently, adapt continuously, solve meaningful problems and remain deeply human in a technology-led world. The curiosity and energy we witnessed reaffirm the importance of creating learning experiences that prepare students not just for careers, but for life."

Speaking on the conclusion of the summit, Ms. Trupti Rao, Principal, Premia Academy, said, "YOLO reflects our belief that education must extend beyond academic achievement. Over these two days, students interacted with people shaping businesses, industries and new career pathways. They questioned, collaborated and discovered possibilities for themselves. We hope they leave with greater clarity about who they are, what they can become and the courage to explore paths uniquely their own." The successful conclusion of the third YOLO Summit reaffirmed Premia Academy's commitment to creating experiential learning opportunities that connect classroom education with the evolving realities of the world, empowering students to make informed choices and shape their own futures. By bringing students face-to-face with diverse professionals and ideas, the summit provided them with not only information about future opportunities, but also the mindset and confidence to create their own pathways.

About Premia Academy Premia Academy is a premium K-12 institution focused on preparing students to become future-ready thinkers, leaders and entrepreneurs. Its education model goes beyond academics, with a strong emphasis on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, creativity, leadership and real-world learning. Guided by its R.A.I.S.E. framework - Resilience, Agility, Integrity, Social Responsibility and Empathy - the Academy aims to empower young minds to innovate, lead and create meaningful impact. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)