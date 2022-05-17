Prep Academy: An edutech startup to prepare for the future, apply now for a host of courses

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/SRV): Prep Academy, renowned as one of the best career coaching institutes is offering a variety of courses for candidates looking to take entrance exams.

Prep Academy is a start-up that has made a difference in the field of education in Kerala and the programs are designed for students preparing for school, and college, and those who wish to study abroad and expand their horizons.

The learning platform seeks to maintain a technology unified in a learning environment, built to reach and engage learners-anyone, anywhere, anytime in the world.

With a plethora of courses offered, Prep Academy firmly believes that a great instructor can make all the difference in a child's education.

The dedicated team at Prep Academy, a group of certified, experienced teachers recognizes that every student learns differently.

They also ensure to create an effective learning environment by providing students with requisite support, training, holistic development and resources like study materials, live coaching, worksheets, and much more.

The Academy prepares school students for examinations like CUET, HSEE, CLAT, NDA, MNS, NID, NIFT, SET, NPAT & NCHMCT-JEE and prepares college students for examinations like bank entrance exams, railways, AFCAT, SSC, CDS, KMAT, CMAT, CAT, UPSC, IELTS, SAT, GMAT.

Prep academy also provides career counselling. The coaching institute offers high-quality practice-oriented learning and teaching with numerous webinars by well-qualified experts.

At present, the institute aims to expand its awareness in Kerala and impart top-notch coaching services to students in need.

Prep Academy receives hundreds of emails and Google reviews of parents' testimonials, where they share their experiences, suggestions, tips and much more to learn on Prep Academy.

One of them is by Shiva Manoj (IIM Indore 2021-2026) who said, "My experience at Prep Academy was something I would never forget. The teachers were always just a call away and helped me gain confidence for the interview and the written exam. The numerous WAT sessions and mock interviews helped me ace the actual test. I thank all the faculty of Prep Academy from the bottom of my heart for helping me excel and get selected for IIM Indore."

Merin Blasan (Miranda House, Delhi University, 2021-2024), said, "I'm thankful to Prep Academy for guiding me to crack the best college after my 12th standard. The thing that actually helped me convert my calls was the interview sessions as they really helped me improve my speaking skills and confidence. I recommend the career counselling and the interview sessions to those who wish to upskill and upscale in life."

Prep Academy achieves its mission through its efficient methodologies and systems, teaching, and guiding students to work towards a single goal of serving society better.

The Academy's vision is to bestow excellent educational opportunities that are responsive to the needs of society, support learning through technology and have a positive impact on the lives of students.

The learning platform commits to making students meet their inner potential, raise credibility and help them realize their career goals.

For more information, visit - (https://prepacademy.in) or YouTube: (https://www.youtube.com/c/PrepAcademy) or contact- 91-9446056789

