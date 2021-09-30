Prime reasons why teenagers frequently use chat portals

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/ATK): Online video chat with random people is now one of the trending things on the internet. Talk to strangers! The motto of Omegle website says it all.

These online video chat portals have millions of users from all over the world. The numbers are improving and growing with the same speed and intensity. One of the reasons behind their popularity is the average age of the users. As per the survey, the average age of the users is between 21 and 34.

These numbers indicate the main category of audience. Well, not just the average age of the users is the prime reason behind it. There are so many factors that play their role behind the doors.

Here is the list of facts and reasons why these portals are so popular.

1. The user interface and ease of use

2. Variety of features and wide range of chat options

3. Power of mass Audience

4. Privacy and Security

We will talk about each of them in detail. So, let's go!

1. The User Interface And Ease Of Use

For any internet website or mobile application, one of the most important and prime aspects to take care of is its User interface (UI) and experience (UX). UI and UX provide the medium, through which we can access all kinds of services of any website or mobile application. In terms of online video chat portals, Omegle has one of the best UI and UX. Many others also have decent UI and UX.

But the common thing about all of them is they all have simple, straight, and modern types of the user interface. The best example is, many of these portals does not require any registration or login procedure.

These portals provide available chat options directly on the home page. You have to visit the portal and, select your chat option and click the start chat button. The portal will automatically find someone and will connect with you and, then you can chat. It's simple as that! The prime reason behind the success of Omegle is that it's simple UI. When you open the website, all available chat options and features are directly accessible from the home page. You don't have to go through the messy procedure of registration and login.

Another impressive thing you may have noticed is its continuous connection. The connection does not break during the chat until you skip the current conversation. Connection reliability is also playing its role comfortably. Omegle is one example of a reliable connection. In short, you don't have to worry about messy and headache procedures of setting up accounts and profiles or breaking connections of communications. Just visit the portal or website, select your desire chat options, and there you go!

2. Variety Of Features And Wide Range Of Chat Options

No website or mobile application has a good audience without cool features. Features and services are the base and core of any website or mobile application. A decent and large number of features attract the audience. Omegle, FaceFlow, Tiny-chat, Etc. Provides features like Text chat, Webcam or Video chat, Chatrooms, Question or Spy questions mode, Moderated and Unmoderated conversation mode, and much more. Some of these portals put all the features on the home page. So, you can access it directly, as we elaborate above!

One of the basic features of these portals is a text chat. This feature does not require access to any devices like microphones and webcams. To start text chat, Select the text chat option and click on the start chat option, and there you go! The portal or website finds someone who also wants to chat and connect you with them. This feature does not have any unique service. But it's one of the simplest versions of random video chat. While webcam features require access to microphone and webcam access. It's like video chatting with random people. Sounds cool, isn't it?!

Video chat or Webcam chat is one of the most popular features of all. Portal like Omegle provides two kinds of webcam chat options like moderated and unmoderated mode.

You can also chat in a group. Portals like ChatRoulette, Chat Avenue, Badoo, TeenChat, 321 Chat are particularly built for chatroom services.

In chatrooms, you can video chat with a group of random people. A website like Chat Avenue has also provided different kinds of chatrooms like private and public. Omegle provides spy question mode where you ask any questions or can ask one anonymously. There are a lot of features. We will talk about it in a separate article.

3. Power Of Mass Audience

Well, any real-world product is nothing if it doesn't have any audience power. These portals have millions of users. As per the reports, these portals are in the top five most used places on the internet. Omegle, a Random video chat giant, claimed it has 55 million-plus monthly users from all around the world. Coomeet also has more than 5 million monthly users. If we put all numbers together, then it crosses 120 million monthly users. Unbelievable, isn't it?!

These numbers illustrate how much audience power these websites and mobile applications have. The audience is massive. These numbers do not show just registered users but show the actual active users, and it's a distinctive form. It means that whenever you open any portal, you will probably find someone to chat with, and randomness will also maintain. It attracts most of the users. It is one of the facts which is helping Omegle for a long time.

4. Privacy And Security

"Every good thing has a bad side!". It's what exactly relates to online video chat portals. We have discussed many good things about these portals. But privacy and security are where these portals have a weaker side. In recent times, Many Disputes have been concerned about these portals' privacy and security. These websites and mobile applications store users' information like IP addresses, Location, webcam chat, and much more. Many cases registered on portals like Omegle, Ome Tv, and others on abusive, adult, disturbing content. The security of teen users is in danger here. In a private interview, Omegle founder and handler Leif K Brooks has discussed the users' privacy and security. He suggests using Artificial Intelligence to monitor chats and conversations for better security and privacy. Whatever these platforms are offering, but in terms of privacy and security, they are not safe.

Summary

The audience is immense. The average age of the users is between 21 and 34. It means most of the users are adults and teenagers, and which attracts more other users. There are a lot of unique features also available. Video or Webcam chat is one of the main reasons behind the success of these portals. The audience's power is tremendous. Platforms like Omegle, FaceFlow, Coomeet, Etc have huge audiences. These all factors are working together amazingly. It's why they become the attractions point for teenagers and they using it Frequently.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)