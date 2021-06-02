Prime Shiksha initiates free education for all deserving students

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Prime Shiksha offers a holistic learning experience to all the HSC Boards, JEE, NEET, and MHT-CET aspirants.

The hallmark of Prime Shiksha is to add value to students as well as teachers. There are video lectures, question sets, study materials, and daily videos to train the students to clear the entrance exams. It is the most reliable and affordable platform for physics. It is run under the leadership of visionaries like Prof Preetam Patil, Rupesh Bane, and Virendra Patil.

Prime Shiksha takes the responsibility to teach all deserving students free for two years to prepare them for HSC Boards, JEE, NEET, and MHT-CET. The classes shall be organized by Prof Preetam Patil, an expert spreading his physics knowledge and expertise for the last 19 years. Most bright students are deprived of their basic education due to their financial crisis. Thus, Prime Shiksha has started an initiative to bridge this gap and make education accessible to all.

Several students are passionate about science and want to build their careers in engineering and medicine. Some students are bright but lack guidance in competitive exams. This forced Prime Shiksha to start an initiative where they would teach science for 11th and 12th standard to underprivileged youngsters free of cost. Prof. Preetam Patil had earlier worked with Padma Shri Anna Hazare for the development of students in the interior of Maharashtra which motivated him to start Prime Shiksha.

Rupesh Bane believes that it is the responsibility of the teachers to guide the students in fulfilling their dreams. Rupesh Bane envisions helping every student who is skilled, dedicated, and passionate. From his struggling days to being a Dance 5 winner, his journey wasn't easy. He invested his winning amount to bring the best for his students. Virendra Patil is the backbone of Prime Shiksha who doesn't mind taking extra steps to help deserving students.

It would cost approximately Rs 150000/- to prepare for HSC science and entrance exams like JEE/NEET. This is a burden to the less-privileged students and as a result, they opt-out of it. Prime Shiksha came forward to rescue such students by offering the entire course free of cost.

Also, qualified teachers from Mumbai became a part of this initiative to teach students free for two years. The students will get access to pre-recorded lectures, online live lectures, doubt solving lectures, test series, monthly parent-student meetings, and performance tracking.

If you are an aspiring student and are looking for free coaching, Prime Shiksha is the platform. You are just a step away from fulfilling your dreams. Visit (https://www.primeshiksha.com)/ to know more about the learning programs.

