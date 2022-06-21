Prof Rela and team creates new milestone, perform 500 plus paediatric liver transplantations in Chennai

Having performed over 500+ paediatric liver transplantations in Chennai, Prof Rela and team is recognised as South Asia's largest Paediatric liver transplant programme.

To commemorate this milestone, eminent guests such as the Minister Thiru Ma Subramanian, Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu, Thiru T.M. Anbarasan, Minister for Rural Industries, Cottage Industries, Small Industries, Tamil Nadu and delegates from Oman participated in the "Celebration of Hope". The evening witnessed the launch of a coffee table book detailing the milestone paediatric liver transplantation stories and the complex surgical journey in the field of paediatric liver transplantation. The evening also witnessed performances by post-liver transplantation children showcasing their talents, skills and abilities proving their life is now normal.

Other special guests present were Thiru J Radhakrishnan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Dept. of Co-operation, Food Consumer Protection, Govt. of Tamil Nadu, and Thiru. P. Senthil Kumar, IAS, Principal Health Secretary, Govt. of Tamil Nadu.

"Our government's and Chief Minister's vision of making healthcare affordable to every citizen of the state has led to performing in excess of 50 paediatric liver transplantations from the state under the CMCHIS scheme. Must thank Dr Rela for taking this initiative and supporting the government's cause," said Minister Thiru Ma Subramanian, Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu.

"Liver transplantation in children was unheard of and has seen many families suffer. And now to see how this is made available to the neediest too, I must thank the Government of Tamil Nadu for their relentless support. Our government has always been at the forefront of healthcare services and I congratulate them for that. Now, not only our government but other countries are also realising that liver transplantation is not a challenge anymore. We have come forward in our endeavour to make liver transplantation the new normal" said, Prof Mohammed Rela, Chairman and Managing Director, Rela Hospital.

"The dance programs that you have witnessed today is performed by these very children who underwent the Liver Transplant surgeries. As you can see, thousands of families are smiling as their children live a normal life, he further said."

It was truly heart-warming to see almost 100 post-transplantation children coming together with the family and enjoying to the fullest. Children who have received a new lease of life. The beaming smiles on their faces were a delightful moment for all.

