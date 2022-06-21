Prof Rela and team creates new milestone, perform 500 plus paediatric liver transplantations in Chennai

You would like to read
- Rela Multi Speciality Hospital launched at Hiranandani Parks Township, Oragadam, Chennai
- Royal College of Surgeons of England (RCSE) partners with Rela Hospital to launch one of its most popular courses: "Care of the Critically Ill Surgical Patients", for the first time in South India
- MGM Healthcare achieves a rare feat of performing combined procedures of living donor liver transplantation and coronary artery bypass graft on a patient
- Rela Hospital saves the life of a two-and-a-half-year-old child by successfully performing a rare ECMO CPR Procedure
- Youngest child to successfully undergo small intestine transplant in Asia enters Asia Book of Records
Having performed over 500+ paediatric liver transplantations in Chennai, Prof Rela and team is recognised as South Asia's largest Paediatric liver transplant programme.
To commemorate this milestone, eminent guests such as the Minister Thiru Ma Subramanian, Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu, Thiru T.M. Anbarasan, Minister for Rural Industries, Cottage Industries, Small Industries, Tamil Nadu and delegates from Oman participated in the "Celebration of Hope". The evening witnessed the launch of a coffee table book detailing the milestone paediatric liver transplantation stories and the complex surgical journey in the field of paediatric liver transplantation. The evening also witnessed performances by post-liver transplantation children showcasing their talents, skills and abilities proving their life is now normal.
Other special guests present were Thiru J Radhakrishnan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Dept. of Co-operation, Food Consumer Protection, Govt. of Tamil Nadu, and Thiru. P. Senthil Kumar, IAS, Principal Health Secretary, Govt. of Tamil Nadu.
"Our government's and Chief Minister's vision of making healthcare affordable to every citizen of the state has led to performing in excess of 50 paediatric liver transplantations from the state under the CMCHIS scheme. Must thank Dr Rela for taking this initiative and supporting the government's cause," said Minister Thiru Ma Subramanian, Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu.
"Liver transplantation in children was unheard of and has seen many families suffer. And now to see how this is made available to the neediest too, I must thank the Government of Tamil Nadu for their relentless support. Our government has always been at the forefront of healthcare services and I congratulate them for that. Now, not only our government but other countries are also realising that liver transplantation is not a challenge anymore. We have come forward in our endeavour to make liver transplantation the new normal" said, Prof Mohammed Rela, Chairman and Managing Director, Rela Hospital.
"The dance programs that you have witnessed today is performed by these very children who underwent the Liver Transplant surgeries. As you can see, thousands of families are smiling as their children live a normal life, he further said."
It was truly heart-warming to see almost 100 post-transplantation children coming together with the family and enjoying to the fullest. Children who have received a new lease of life. The beaming smiles on their faces were a delightful moment for all.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor