Prometheus School becomes IB continuum school

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): The education industry in the last couple of years has witnessed a revolutionary transformation due to the pandemic.

In order to ensure that learning continues uninterrupted, teaching pedagogies have been adapted to suit the online learning world.

Amidst all these unprecedented changes, a new entrant in this industry, Prometheus School in Delhi NCR, has been busy establishing itself as an IB continuum school. The school had received its PYP and DP authorizations earlier this year, and has recently received its MYP authorization making it a full-fledged IB continuum school. Only 43 schools in India are IB continuum school; Prometheus has proudly entered this club. It is noteworthy that this accomplishment was achieved in a short span of two years since the establishment of the school in 2019.

Mukesh Sharma, the School's Founding Chairman & Director, stated, "Prometheus was created as a school to provide affordable IB education in the Delhi NCR region. A small set of parents, students and staff trusted the founding team's mission to re-imagine learning. Today, just within two years of our inception we are extremely elated to be recognized as an IB MYP certified school which completes our IB certification process. Having achieved this status in a short span of time especially amidst the pandemic is a testimony for the team's capabilities. I am very excited about the possibilities which lie ahead."

Despite being a young school, Prometheus is the only school in India to be an IB continuum school which also offers Cambridge IGCSE and A levels programme. Prometheus thus is unique in offering its students the choice to select an international curriculum that suits their aptitude and career path.

Rashima Vaid Varma, the School's Secondary Principal expressed, "The school's MYP authorization comes in at an important juncture when physical classes have commenced. This gives the entire team the reassurance and a new source of energy for what we can build together, as a solid foundation for international education in the country, focusing on both academics and co-curricular activities. These together will empower the holistic development of our students to become responsible global citizens."

Mahesh Balakrishnan, Recognition Manager- Asia Pacific stated, "Delighted that The Prometheus School, Noida has become an IB continuum school with its IB MYP authorisation."

Prometheus School has remained true to its motto, 'Learning Re-imagined'. Be it nurturing sporting talent, embracing digital transformation or fostering humanitarian values, Prometheus is heading towards shaping children to be global citizens of tomorrow.

Prometheus School is an IB authorized school that started operations in the academic year 2019-20 in the NCR area. Currently enrolled with over 300+ students, the school is on a mission to reimagine learning, bringing in IB education to the masses, at affordable prices.

The school, under the leadership of Mukesh Sharma, a serial entrepreneur and technologist, is enabled with the right combination of technology-powered state of art learning solutions and a sprawling campus that well serves the needs of curious learners and passionate teachers.

