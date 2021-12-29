Promoting interdisciplinary research, Chitkara University launches Collaborative Research Project

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the aim to promote interdisciplinary research, Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), and Chitkara International School (CIS) have launched a Collaborative Research Project (CRP) which facilitates collaboration between the faculty and students.

Recognizing the immense contribution of innovations in national growth, 2010-2020 was declared as the 'Decade of Innovation' by the Government of India. To contribute to this, CRP functions with the primary objective of working on innovative ideas and explore if joint research groups from Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh and Chitkara International School work together on them.

By participating in the Collaborative Research Project, faculty members can find colleagues with whom they can collaborate and students who may be interested in assisting with their projects. With this vision, 12-14 teams have been formed from both the institutes, Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh and Chitkara International School to work on this initiative with Dr Sartajvir Singh, IPR Cell Coordinator, Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh, as the mentor.

Referring to the excellent opportunity to think of out-of-the-box solutions for everyday problems for school students, Dr Niyati Chitkara, Director, Chitkara International Schools remarked, "It is an excellent opportunity for our young thinkers who have been mentored by senior academicians from Chitkara University and this will go a long way in developing a scientific temperament among the school students."

"The foundation of societal advancement lies in innovation. Universities are not only repositories of innovation but also provide thought leadership on scientific, ethical and social issues which confront society when advancements take place due to innovations. With the help of CRP, more than 50 faculty members and students have benefitted from both the campuses i.e., Chitkara University and Chitkara International School," said Dr Manoj Manuja, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Chitkara University.

"Moreover, it gives me immense pleasure to share that we have reached the next logical milestone of our on-going vibrant collaboration with CIS team which has resulted in filing 12 joint patents on novel ideas. Apart from CU-HP and CIS Faculty, we also have students from CIS as the primary contributors towards this initiative and joint owners of the filed patents," said Dr Manuja.

Explaining the importance of patents, IPR Cell Coordinator, Chitkara University, Dr Sartajvir Singh said, "Innovations and patents are intricately linked. Patents help to create ownership over innovations and facilitate investments and commercialization. They also help in the dissemination of knowledge owing to legal requirement for open publication and also create respect and recognition for the innovators and the institutions, in event of commercialization owing to technologically advanced products which benefit society."

