PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29: QNA Marcom & Events, a global leader in strategic marketing, B2B conferences, and brand-building platforms, has announced the launch of its Asia-Pacific (APAC) headquarters in Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion across the region. The launch coincides with QNA completing a decade of operations, celebrating ten years of building trusted platforms, shaping industry conversations, and enabling meaningful engagement across global markets. The office was inaugurated by Mr. Bharat Mehra, a renowned businessman, philanthropist, and strategic advisor. He is the Chairman of Radha Meera Trust, Founder of Bharat Mehra Strategies, and a trusted advisor to leading corporates across India and the Middle East. Mr. Mehra also serves as Chief Advisor to Anant Ambani and Consultant to Mr. Ajay Piramal. Widely known for his humanitarian contributions and thought leadership, his presence as a chief guest at the inauguration underscores the strategic importance of QNA's Indian expansion and reflects a shared commitment to innovation, purpose-driven leadership, and community impact.

With the launch of its APAC headquarters, QNA aims to scale its footprint across India and Asia-Pacific, curating high-impact platforms aligned with evolving market needs in various industry verticals. The Mumbai office will serve as a regional innovation hub, enabling QNA to explore new geographies, adopt emerging technologies, and deliver immersive, outcome-driven events for governments, enterprises, and industry ecosystems. Over the past ten years, QNA has successfully delivered 150+ B2B conferences and summits, along with thousands of curated roadshows across 20+ countries, spanning India, APAC, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company has partnered closely with governments, regulators, global enterprises, and industry associations establishing itself as a trusted platform builder for national and regional initiatives.

Ankit Shukla, Managing Director, QNA, said: "Mumbai has always been home for me, and establishing QNA's APAC headquarters here is truly a dream come true. As we complete ten years of building QNA into a global platform, this launch represents both a professional and personal milestone. Over the last decade, we have grown across 20+ countries through strong partnerships and purpose-led initiatives. The Mumbai office is not just a geographic expansion it reinforces our long-term commitment to India as a core growth market and innovation hub. Known for its content-rich, insight-driven events, QNA brings together business leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and technology experts to foster collaboration, spark dialogue, and drive meaningful change. The company is driven by a clear mission: to ask the right questions, challenge the status quo, and share actionable insights that empower leaders to navigate and shape an ever-evolving global landscape.

The Mumbai office marks a new chapter in QNA's journey--building on a decade of impact--and strengthens its role as a global knowledge partner, market enabler, and trusted catalyst for growth across APAC and beyond. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)