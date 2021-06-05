QualityKiosk features in the latest Now Tech: Continuous Automation and Testing Services, Q1 2021 report

You would like to read
- Uniphore raises USD 140 million in Series D Funding as demand Skyrockets for enterprise AI and Automation solutions
- Datamatics simplifies document processing with a new AI-enabled TruCap+ IDP solution
- Not just a digital-first but also a business-first approach with sales automation for Ken Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd.
- LTI and IBM to Expand Global Alliance to Help Organizations Accelerate Digital Transformation with Open Hybrid Cloud
- MIT-WPU opens gates for M.Tech Admission 2021
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI/Heylin Spark): QualityKiosk has always been a pioneer and forerunner when it comes to innovation and leading the technological march.
On their mission to deliver FutureReady Digital Organizations via Continuous Automation, QualityKiosk was recognized by leading research and advisory firm Forrester in the ''Now Tech: Continuous Automation and Testing Services, Q1 2021'' report with a vertical market focus in BFSI, Large Enterprises, and Manufacturing.
This report, authored by Forrester Vice President and Principal Analyst primarily serving Application Development and Delivery professionals, Diego Lo Giudice, overviews 43 Continuous Automation Testing (CAT) providers and helps Application development and delivery (AD & D) leaders to understand the value they can expect from a CAT provider and to select one based on size and functionality. The report was released on 23rd February 2021 and updated on 31st March 2021.
You may read more about it on (https://www.qualitykiosk.com/qualitykiosk-features-forresters-now-tech-report-continuous-automation-and-testing-services)
Drop a mail on info@qualitykiosk.com to understand, how QualityKiosk's Continuous Automation practice can help your organization.
QualityKiosk Technologies is one of the world's largest Digital Quality Engineering partners and pioneers in performance engineering for the largest Banking and Financial Services, Telecom, and Automobile clients.
Founded in the year 2000 by IIT-Kanpur graduates, the company offers Enterprise Digital Quality Assurance solutions for banking, financial services, insurance, retail, e-commerce, government, automotive, and telecom verticals.
To know more about QualityKiosk, visit (https://www.qualitykiosk.com/)
This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor