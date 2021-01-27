Quess amongst 50 Largest Staffing Firms globally

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Quess Corp, the "Made in India" business services provider and the nation's largest domestic private sector employer, has been ranked 50th on the Largest Global Staffing Firms 2020 list by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), a global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. This is the highest rank ever achieved by any South Asian company.

The global staffing market was worth approximately USD 498 billion in 2019, of which USD 224 billion (45 per cent) was generated by the top 100 firms.

SIA has been active for over three decades and is regarded as an objective authority on the staffing and workforce industry globally. SIA's annual ranking provides insight into the position, diversity and global nature of an increasingly critical global ecosystem.

In addition to the size of operations and revenue, the ranking considers a holistic assessment of the company's value proposition to its customers and key stakeholders.

"It is a proud moment for us, in our 13-year journey, to be ranked among the top 50 globally. We believe the industry in India still has significant room to grow, with the new labour laws easing compliance, introducing new flexible work models, and easing friction in hiring and deploying talent. We believe that more sectors will adopt flexible labour models in the time to come," said Guruprasad Srinivasan, Chief Operating Officer - India, Quess Corp.

"We are delighted to be recognised for our steady contributions to the growth of the global staffing industry. We are immensely grateful to our customers, our people, and our investors for their support and contributions over the years. We are redoubling our focus on digitization to meet the needs of an evolving customer base, and to equip job seekers with the right skills and tools to deliver value to their employers," said Lohit Bhatia, President of Workforce Management, Quess Corp.

Established in Bengaluru in 2007, Quess Corp Limited (BSE: 539978, NSE: QUESS) is India's leading business services provider. Quess helps large and emerging companies achieve higher productivity and greater work force flexibility at lower costs through integrated outsourcing and technology offerings.

Quess has a team of around 333,000 employees across India, North America, APAC, and the Middle East.

For further details on Quess Corp Ltd, please visit: https://www.quesscorp.com/" rel="noopener" target="_blank">www.quesscorp.com

