QuEST Global signs an agreement with Alstom to deliver Engineering Solutions

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/ Paris [France], March 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Alstom has signed a partnering deal with QuEST Global, the global product engineering services company, to deliver next-gen engineering globally for the rail industry.
As part of this multi-year agreement, a dedicated team from QuEST will be delivering engineering support to Alstom across their rolling stock, signalling, and services business.
QuEST will provide its services across Alstom's product and project development lifecycle. With focused engineering services and solutions, the organization, will help Alstom fulfil their healthy order position by improving the velocity of project execution.
QuEST will also assist Alstom in developing next-generation trains and rail signalling systems. This capability-led partnership will allow Alstom to enhance their global outreach by increasing their best cost country footprint.
Speaking on the occasion, Ajit Prabhu, Chairman and CEO at QuEST Global said, "The association is a testament to QuEST's commitment in delivering integrated engineering solutions that adds value to our customer's portfolio. We are delighted to have signed an agreement with Alstom to deliver support for their global engineering needs."
QuEST has been Alstom's partner for 5 years; this new endeavor will further strengthen the partnership between the two organizations by leveraging QuEST's engineering expertise. Through this association, Alstom will have access to top engineering talent that will help them address their global needs.
Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom's product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to integrated systems, customized services, infrastructure, signalling, and digital mobility solutions. Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the enlarged Group's combined proforma revenue amounts to EUR14 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2021. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs more than 70,000 people. (https://www.alstom.com)
For nearly 25 years, (https://www.quest-global.com) QuEST Global has been a trusted global product engineering services partner to many of the world's most recognized companies in the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, Healthcare and Medical Devices, Rail and Semiconductor industries.
With a presence in 13 countries, 56 global delivery centers and 13,000+ personnel, QuEST Global is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software, and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner, and sustainable world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience, and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient. For more information on QuEST Global's expertise in rail, visit - (https://www.quest-global.com/industries/rail)
