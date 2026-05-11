PNN New Delhi [India], May 11: Honestly, planning an event today does not feel exciting. It feels exhausting. Organizers have no choice but to use more than two or three apps alongside known contacts to manage an event. One app to find a photographer, another to book a makeup artist. Endless calls for a reel maker and still no clarity on pricing, availability, or reliability. Somewhere between juggling vendors and chasing timelines, the joy of the moment gets lost. That's exactly the problem Qwik Stories is here to solve. Qwik Stories brings together every kind of creator you need on a single platform. Whether it's a wedding, a corporate event, or a birthday celebration, you no longer need to search across multiple apps or rely on scattered contacts. With smart discovery, real-time availability, and seamless booking, everything is now streamlined into one intuitive experience.

For Every Celebration, There's a Creator From the big moments to the smallest details, find: Photographers & videographers, makeup artists, mehendi artists, saree drapers, reel makers capturing every candid moment. Because weddings today are not just events they are stories meant to be captured beautifully. With easy browsing, creator profiles, ratings, and quick booking options, finding the right fit is effortless. If it's a corporate event, book emcees, speakers, event hosts and content creators for brand coverage with clear pricing, availability filters, and direct coordination tools that save time and eliminate back-and-forth. Turn your life's best moments into memories with creators like musicians & live bands, magicians, face painters and caricature artists. From intimate gatherings to grand parties, the possibilities with Qwik Stories are endless, backed by verified professionals and reliable service delivery.

Unveiling the new era of brand promotions Beyond events, Qwik Stories is also transforming how businesses approach marketing. By giving brands instant access to influencers and content creators, the platform enables faster, more authentic promotions and impactful launches. Whether it's a store opening, product launch, or campaign rollout, businesses can collaborate with the right creators to generate buzz, create high-quality content, and drive real engagement, without the traditional delays of sourcing and coordination. Why Use Multiple Apps When One Does It All? Qwik Stories is built for a generation that values speed, simplicity, and reliability. Instead of switching between platforms, comparing endlessly, and negotiating blindly, you can:

- Discover verified creators with trusted profiles and ratings - Check pricing transparently with no hidden surprises - Book instantly in under a minute - Coordinate directly through in-app communication With secure payments and structured workflows, you stay in control from booking to delivery. An App that's Loaded with Features Qwik Stories is an app for complete event execution designed to simplify every step. - Smart Search & Filters Find creators based on budget, location, ratings, and availability in seconds - Instant Booking System Book your preferred creator in under 60 seconds, no long negotiations or delays - Real-Time Availability Know who's available exactly when you need them - In-App Chat & Coordination

Communicate directly with creators, align on requirements, and manage everything in one place - Secure Payments Pay confidently with transparent pricing and protected transactions - Fast Content Delivery Get your photos, videos, and reels delivered quickly, sometimes within hours Designed for the Way India Plans Events Today From capturing Instagram-worthy reels to organizing full-scale events, Qwik Stories understands how modern celebrations work. Qwik Stories is a smarter, faster, and more reliable way to bring events to life. So the next time you plan something big or small, ask yourself: Why search everywhere, when everything is already here? Download Qwik Stories today. Find the right creators. Book in minutes. Create moments that last forever.

India's Largest Creator Platform With a rapidly growing network of 10,000+ creators onboarded, Qwik Stories is already shaping up to be India's largest creator platform. As India's first multi-creator app, it brings unmatched scale, variety, and accessibility under one roof, making it easier than ever to find the right talent for any occasion. From niche specialists to popular performers, the platform ensures that no matter the requirement, there's always a creator ready to deliver. Empowering the Creator Economy While Qwik Stories simplifies discovery for users, it also empowers creators to grow. We help creators: - Get discovered by the right audience - Receive consistent booking opportunities

- Manage schedules and availability with ease - Get paid faster with streamlined payouts - Focus on their craft while the platform handles the rest (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)