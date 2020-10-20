R Narayan appointed as president of FICCI-CMSME

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): R Narayan, Founder and CEO, Power2SME has been elected as President of Confederation of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSME), an affiliated body under the umbrella of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), an apex Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India. FICCI-CMSME's vision is to empower Indian MSMEs and build their competitiveness.

He took over from outgoing President Sanjay Bhatia at the sixth annual general meeting of FICCI-CMSME which also witnessed the launch of FICCI-CMSME online directory and B2B portal "Connect" in the presence of Arvind Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. The event also saw Girish Luthra and Harjinder Kaur, assume offices of Sr Vice-President and Vice-President respectively.

"I am honoured and humbled by the responsibility entrusted on me. We at FICCI CMSME firmly believe that the country's MSMEs have enormous potential and have displayed great strength and resilience in the wake of the pandemic. This portal launched today has been created to explore new MSME business avenues and strengthen their value chains both backwards and forwards," said R Narayan, while speaking about his new role.

"True development can only be done in inclusivity and not isolation, and therefore a joint effort and collaboration is required from all stakeholders, especially from the government, industry chambers and associations to provide a support infrastructure which enable the growth of the MSME sector," R Narayan added.

Applauding the efforts made by FICCI towards championing the cause of MSMEs, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises announced the creation of 5 taskforces in the domains of Industry 4.0, Exports, Technology Centers, Clusters and modernization schemes to make Indian SMEs future ready.

Established in December 2013 as an affiliate body with the mission of empowering MSMEs, FICCI-CMSME was created to work closely with the MSME sector to identify issues and suggest viable solutions.

A pan-India body developed as an aggregator to develop various capabilities in various aspects of their businesses, CMSME plays an active role in connecting MSMEs to investors, incubators, accelerators, and assist MSME capacity building programs and services. It also provides the platform for networking and consistency building in across sectors.

The FICCI CMSME "Connect" portal aims to become a preferable B2B destination for both buyers and sellers and acts as online directory for SMEs to connect with each other, post business queries for listed enterprises and become a major source of detailed information of listed companies for visitors including PSUs, large corporate etc. The portal can be accessed at ficcicmsmeconnect.in.

