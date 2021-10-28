Ram Gopal Varma releases title track Khatra of his new film named Dangerous

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI/ATK): Ram Gopal Varma - the man behind gangster and ganglord films like Satya, Company and the Sarkar series has released the title track of his film aptly named Khatra.
As RGV treads into dangerous territory with an eponymous film called Dangerous - the film is being billed as India's 1st lesbian crime/action/love story since the Supreme Court annulled section 377, thus making same-sex relationships legitimate. The film features beauty queens Naina Ganguly and Apsara Rani in the lead in the Tricky Media Production of the Ram Gopal Varma offering.
"With regard to making Dangerous the 1st lesbian love/crime/action film in India, ever since the honourable Supreme Court repealed section 377, my intention is to give love its due respect, no matter between whom and also to send a message out there that love stories should not be restricted to heterosexuals and can be made in 4 other communities namely LGBT," says Ram Gopal Varma about the film.
Khatra is billed as the most erotic song ever from RGV's stable which includes his like Sapne Mein Milti Hai, Rangeela Re and Hai Rama and it does not feature a male hero.
The maverick filmmaker has also put up Dangerous for sale as a non-fungible token that enables anyone to become a partner or buy the whole property of 'DANGEROUS' by investing in Danger Tokens.
Dangerous will release in theatres and also on a streaming platform on a pay-per-view model. The revenues generated will be received by all the partners as per their investment ratios.
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
