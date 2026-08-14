PRNewswire Melbourne [Australia]/ New Delhi [India], August 14: Acclaimed Indian actor and humanitarian Rani Mukerji has been awarded an Honorary Doctor of Letters (honoris causa) by La Trobe University, Australia in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Indian cinema, humanitarian work and social advocacy. The honorary doctorate was conferred on 14 August during the 2026 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). One of the most respected and influential figures in Indian cinema, Rani has enjoyed a career spanning nearly three decades, earning widespread critical acclaim and major honours including a National Film Award and multiple Filmfare Awards. Rani's performances in films including Black, No One Killed Jessica, Hichki, the Mardaani franchise and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway have helped bring issues including gender-based violence, access to justice, disability inclusion and women's rights into mainstream public conversation, demonstrating the power of cinema to drive awareness, empathy and positive social change.

Alongside her achievements in film, Rani has maintained a longstanding commitment to humanitarian initiatives supporting women, children and disadvantaged communities across India. Since 2007, she has supported paediatric and neonatal healthcare initiatives at Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai, including the establishment and ongoing support of specialised intensive care services for critically ill children and newborns. Her philanthropic work has also supported initiatives focused on education, food security and community development. Rani has additionally supported charitable and advocacy initiatives associated with organisations including Child Rights and You (CRY), the Indian Stroke Association and the Cancer Patients Aid Association. Rani said she was deeply honoured to receive the recognition.

"Receiving this Honorary Doctorate in Australia from La Trobe University is one of the most emotional and meaningful moments of my career and life. I am deeply humbled by this recognition and accept it with immense gratitude. As an actor, you never begin your journey thinking about honours -- you simply hope that the stories you choose and the characters you bring to life will connect with people. To have that journey acknowledged in this extraordinary way is something I will cherish forever. I have always believed that cinema is one of the most powerful forces for change because stories have the ability to shape hearts, minds and society. Looking back at my career, I feel incredibly grateful that I have had the opportunity to portray women who are strong yet vulnerable, flawed yet inspiring, determined and unapologetically themselves. These were never just characters to me -- they represented countless real women whose voices deserved to be seen, heard and celebrated. If my work has, in any way, helped people view women with greater empathy, respect and equality, then I feel I have truly fulfilled my purpose as an artist. This honour is also a reminder that art transcends borders. The emotions we share through cinema are universal and I feel privileged that the stories I have been a part of have travelled across cultures and touched audiences around the world.

As an Indian, this moment fills me with immense pride. I come from a country with a rich cinematic heritage and a storytelling tradition that has inspired generations. To be honoured with an honorary doctorate on a global stage is not just a recognition of my individual journey, but also a celebration of Indian cinema and the extraordinary talent it continues to offer the world." La Trobe University Chancellor The Hon John Brumby AO said Rani's contribution reflected the values the University sought to recognise through its highest honours. "Rani Mukerji is an artist of extraordinary influence whose work has consistently combined creative excellence with meaningful social impact.

Through some of Indian cinema's most acclaimed and socially resonant performances, she has helped elevate important conversations about equality, justice, inclusion and the dignity of women and children, demonstrating the unique power of storytelling to shape culture and inspire change. Through her artistic achievements and humanitarian contribution, she embodies the values La Trobe seeks to recognise through its honorary degrees: leadership, integrity, social responsibility and service to the public good." IFFM Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said the honour was a proud moment for the festival and the Indian Australian community. "Rani Mukerji has remained one of the most respected voices in Indian cinema because of the integrity, intelligence and humanity she brings to her work. For nearly three decades, she has captivated audiences through performances that are both powerful and deeply relatable, while continuing to champion stories that encourage empathy, resilience and social awareness. Her influence extends far beyond the screen, particularly through her longstanding commitment to women, children and community wellbeing."

La Trobe University has maintained a longstanding association with Indian cinema through its partnership with the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, previously hosting distinguished Indian film figures including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan and Rajkumar Hirani. The honour reflects the growing cultural and educational ties between Australia and India and recognises the role of cinema in fostering understanding, connection and dialogue across cultures. About La Trobe University La Trobe University is a top 1% globally ranked, research-intensive Australian university with more than 30 years of engagement with India across education, research and innovation. In India, La Trobe partners with leading institutions including SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Mahindra University, OP Jindal Global University and Lady Shri Ram College, and collaborates on initiatives such as the Bio Innovation Corridor with Bangalore Bio innovation Centre. Its engagement is supported by a network of more than 12,000 India-born alumni and initiatives including the Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship for women researchers from India. The University's AI-first strategy is led by the La Trobe AI Institute launched on July 22, 2026, which provides a single front door to its AI capability across research, education and industry collaboration, embedding AI responsibly and at scale.

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