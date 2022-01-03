Rawmatt Industries promotes fuel of the future; partners with GoSuperBus to convert 5000 buses to LNG in 3 years

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI/SRV): Rawmatt Industry, a leading alternate fuel technology provider has joined hands with GoSuperBus, luxury bus travel service company to convert 5000 buses to Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to curb vehicular emissions and promote green vehicles across a period of three years.

The first LNG converted bus was inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on 26th December 2021 at Agro Vision Expo, Nagpur for Mahendra Travels where he shared his vision towards the importance of 'pollution free nation' with such eco-friendly initiatives.

Taking a step ahead towards revolutionizing the transport sector, Rawmatt Industries is playing a crucial role in reducing pollution as well as operation costs. In the view of the alarming situation around air quality, which is constantly degrading everyday due to vehicle emission, diffusion of harmful gases by factories and several other agents; the company is working towards promoting the use of alternative biofuel such as LNG which could be considered as 'the fuel of the future'.

Kaustubh Gupta, CEO, Rawmatt Industries and son of Shri Padmesh Gupta of Gupta Group said, "As a company, we are grateful to join hands with like-minded partners like GoSuperBus and work to bring such an effective change in total towards reducing pollution. Over the years, we have been implementing our expertise across several conversion projects and promoting the adoption of alternative fuel technology for a better future."

Established in 2017, Rawmatt Industries is known to carry out a wide range of business activities. As one of the top players in the category of CNG Filling Stations; the Nagpur based company has been developing its expertise and furthering innovation, R & D for its retro-fitment technology on alternative fuel.

The company provides service across Four Wheeler CNG Conversion Kit Dealers, Three Wheeler CNG Conversion Kit Dealers, Car CNG Conversion Kit Dealers, CNG Filling Stations, CNG Conversion Kit Spare Part Dealers. The company has been working towards furthering its goal of establishing a more sustainable method of energy consumption that will make way to a cleaner and healthier future.

To know more, visit:(https://www.rawmatt.co.in)

