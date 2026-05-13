NewsVoir New Delhi [India], May 13: Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open-source solutions, today announced expanded capabilities across its developer portfolio specifically built for the requirements of AI agents. Through the newly-available Red Hat Desktop and enhancements to Red Hat Advanced Developer Suite, Red Hat intends to smooth the transition from agents running locally on developer workstations to production-scale deployments across the hybrid cloud. What Red Hat announced With today's general availability of Red Hat Desktop, Red Hat is providing commercial support for the Red Hat build of Podman Desktop, creating a more reliable foundation for local container and AI development. Red Hat Desktop also includes capabilities for isolated AI agent sandboxing, an initiative designed to help developers execute and test autonomous agents in a protected sandbox on their local hardware, preventing unverified agent actions from affecting the host OS. Red Hat Advanced Developer Suite also adds new capabilities, including a trusted software factory, Red Hat Trusted Libraries and AI-driven exploit intelligence to modernize security across the software supply chain. These new features use AI to determine if known vulnerabilities in generated code are relevant to a specific application runtime, allowing developers to prioritize remediation based on actual risk.

Why this matters As the volume of AI-generated code increases, developers need a workflow that balances local experimentation with enterprise-grade deployment. Whether developers start locally with Red Hat Desktop or in a cloud-based development environment via Red Hat OpenShift Dev Spaces, they receive the same consistency and governance required for enterprise production. By unifying these environments and transitioning to production scale with Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat enables teams to treat AI agents as tier-one applications. This approach provides a security-driven path to production, enabling developers to move from experimental local sandboxes to verified, scalable innovation across the hybrid cloud. What Red Hat experts are saying

"The transition to agentic AI expands the requirements for modern application development," said James Labocki, Senior Director, Product Management, Red Hat. "By establishing a trusted production path across the hybrid cloud with Red Hat Advanced Developer Suite and providing consistent environments through Red Hat Desktop and Red Hat OpenShift Dev Spaces, we're helping developers accelerate and own their AI strategy with the same rigor they apply to their core IT applications." Key takeaways - Standardized AI lifecycle: Red Hat provides a more consistent experience from local machines to the cloud, helping organizations move AI from experimental projects to repeatable production workflows. - Maintain developer choice: Red Hat has expanded support in Red Hat OpenShift Dev Spaces, a Red Hat OpenShift feature, to include integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Kiro coding assistant (technical preview). This joins existing integration for Microsoft Copilot, Claude CLI and more, providing the flexibility to use preferred coding assistants and environments from local machines.

- Shift security left: Built on Red Hat Hardened Images and Red Hat Trusted Libraries (both available with SLSA Level 3 origin and integrity), these tools provide a software supply chain that is transparent and verifiable before code is even written. - Sandbox-first testing: Developers can execute autonomous agents in an isolated environment, providing a safety layer to observe agent behaviors before cluster deployment. Deeper details: Red Hat Desktop and Podman integration Red Hat Desktop delivers an enterprise-supported environment for local container and AI development centered on the hardened and supported Red Hat build of Podman Desktop. Developers can easily access the full library of Red Hat Hardened Images from their laptop, while connecting to local or remote OpenShift clusters for unit testing. This ensures that the container running on the developer's machine is architecturally consistent with the one running in production. Developers looking to test sandboxed AI agents can find more information at www.openkaiden.ai.

Flexible coding assistants Red Hat OpenShift Dev Spaces now provides an extensible framework that allows developers to integrate preferred AI-driven tools directly into their cloud-based IDE. This includes new support for the AWS Kiro coding assistant (technical preview), alongside existing integrations for Microsoft Copilot, Claude CLI, Cline, Continue, Roo and more. By supporting both proprietary and open-source assistants, Red Hat enables teams to use frontier models or host private models, helping to align developer productivity tools with corporate security and sovereignty requirements. Red Hat Advanced Developer Suite enhancements The latest version of Red Hat Advanced Developer Suite introduces the developer preview of a trusted software factory based on accepted CNCF best practices and Red Hat's internal build processes. This provides a standards-based CI/CD implementation that customers can use as-is or tweak and replicate to meet specific needs. Additional features include:

- Red Hat Trusted Libraries: Curated Python packages built on SLSA Level 3 infrastructure with added software bill of materials (SBOMs) and cryptographic signatures to help provide a more transparent and verifiable software supply chain. - Exploit intelligence: Developed using the NVIDIA AI blueprint for vulnerability analysis, this capability uses AI-driven code reasoning to determine if a vulnerable function is actually reachable in an application's runtime environment. By isolating exploitable code paths from broader vulnerability data, Red Hat helps developers prioritize fixes that actually impact security. Red Hat Summit Join the Red Hat Summit keynotes live on YouTube to hear the latest from Red Hat executives, customers and partners:

- The next platform is choice -- Tuesday, May 12, 8:30-10 a.m. EDT - The AI-ready enterprise is here -- Wednesday, May 13, 9-10 a.m. EDT Learn more: - OpenShift: Consistent integration for the hybrid enterprise - Red Hat Hardened Images Accelerates Cloud-Native Development and Zero-CVE Strategies - Red Hat Desktop brings Kubernetes-aligned development to the desktop - From experimentation to production: Building trust in the agentic AI era - Learn more about Red Hat Summit - See all of Red Hat's announcements this week in the Red Hat Summit newsroom - Follow @RedHatSummit or #RHSummit on X for event-specific updates Connect with Red Hat - Learn more about Red Hat

- Get more news in the Red Hat newsroom - Read the Red Hat blog - Follow Red Hat on X - Follow Red Hat on Instagram - Watch Red Hat videos on YouTube - Follow Red Hat on LinkedIn About Red Hat Red Hat is the open hybrid cloud technology leader, delivering a trusted, consistent and comprehensive foundation for transformative IT innovation and AI applications. Its portfolio of cloud, developer, AI, Linux, automation and application platform technologies enables any application, anywhere--from the datacenter to the edge. As the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, Red Hat invests in open ecosystems and communities to solve tomorrow's IT challenges. Collaborating with partners and customers, Red Hat helps them build, connect, automate, secure and manage their IT environments, supported by consulting services and award-winning training and certification offerings.

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