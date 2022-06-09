Rela Hospital performs rare spine surgery, from an "S" shaped spine to a straight spine on a 12-year-old Sri Lankan girl

You would like to read
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Rela Hospital, a Multi-Speciality Quaternary Care Hospital at Chromepet, Chennai has performed a miraculous surgery treating a 12-year-old girl suffering from an "S" shaped spine due to Scoliosis. The Doctors team headed by Dr Parthasarathy Srinivasan, Senior Consultant -Orthopaedics, Head - Spine Surgery performed 6 hours of surgery, post-surgery, the girl has a straight spine and walking with her head held high.
Sanvi* (name changed), based out of Sri Lanka was referred to Rela Hospital with a massive curvature in her spine. She was suffering from Scoliosis since she was 9 years old.
Her parents were sceptical of the medical treatment in their country and preferred not to treat her. A family friend recommended them to Rela Hospital. When she came to Rela hospital, she had a severe deformity in her spine which was neglected for a long time because of the complications involved with the surgery. After a series of consultations, she was successfully operated by Dr Parthasarathy Srinivasan and his team.
Speaking about the surgery, Dr Parthasarathy Srinivasan Senior Consultant -Orthopaedics, Head - Spine Surgery, Rela Hospital, said, "Sanvi had a severe deformity in her spine, a 140-degree bend in the spine which looked like an "S". She had a few major concerns, her weight was below 30kg and there was a chance of blood loss since her entire blood volume was only 2.5 ltr, she also had a special condition called Neurofibromatosis, which further complicated her primary problem. Despite major health complications, the surgery went well with a combination of specialities that we applied. Now Sanvi can walk, and she looks taller too as her spine has been straightened."
"We are thankful to Dr Parthasarathy and his team of experienced doctors for taking up this challenge of treating my daughter. She came to Rela Hospital with a severe unsightly bend but with the hope that she can be treated. Her spine before the operation was in the shape of an "S". It was very painful to see her in that position. The tribulations that she underwent for three years were also very heartbreaking. Thankfully, the surgery has been declared a success. We are extremely happy to see our daughter walking straight now. She is taller and even stronger than before," said Srinika, mother of Sanvi.
