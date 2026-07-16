NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 16: REVA University, a pioneer in higher education, proudly welcomed the new batch of non-technical programmes for the academic year 2026-2027 today. The event marked the beginning of an exciting academic journey for thousands of aspiring learners across disciplines. It also reflected the University's commitment to nurturing future-ready professionals through its Educate to Enterprise philosophy. Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor of REVA University, presided over the function, emphasising the University's commitment to developing a holistic educational environment. The ceremony was graced by Shri Milind Shah, Vice President - Cognitive Infrastructure Services, LTM, and Shri Supreet Sachdev, Office Managing Partner, Bangalore, KPMG India, as guests of honour.

Presiding over the ceremony, Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor of REVA University, reiterated the University's vision of creating innovators, entrepreneurs, and responsible citizens. "At REVA, we believe in learning by doing. We encourage our students to ask questions, gain hands-on experience, think independently, and transform ideas into impactful solutions. Through our Educate to Enterprise philosophy, we strive to nurture job creators rather than job seekers; leaders who inspire, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to society," he said. Addressing the students, Shri Supreet Sachdev encouraged them to embrace challenges with confidence and remain grounded throughout their journey. "Life is much like a game of cricket; play straight and face every challenge as it comes. Never stop learning because the moment learning stops, growth comes to a standstill," he said.

He urged students to cultivate qualities such as agility, communication, integrity, collaboration, teamwork, and time management, emphasising that these attributes are as important as academic excellence. He also reminded students that failure should never be feared, but viewed as a stepping stone to greater success. Speaking on the evolving professional landscape, Shri Milind Shah shared insights from his own career journey and highlighted the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence in the future of work. "Learn from every role and every opportunity that comes your way. Every experience shapes you into a better professional. The future will be AI-enabled, and it is important that each one of you prepares yourself for it," he said.

He encouraged students to focus on customer-centricity, value creation, professionalism, integrity, effective communication, and leadership; qualities that will define successful careers in the years ahead. As part of the inaugural ceremony, every new student received a sapling, symbolising the beginning of their academic journey and their commitment to environmental sustainability. The initiative forms part of REVA Vanamahotsava, the University's flagship green movement built around the principle of 'One Student, One Tree,' encouraging every student to plant and nurture a tree during their time at REVA. The programme was attended by Dr. Sanjay R. Chitnis, Vice Chancellor; Dr. M. Dhanamjaya, Registrar; Dr. Beena G., Registrar (Evaluation); Dr. Shubha A., Dean, Faculty of Commerce and Management Studies; Pro Vice Chancellors, Deans, Directors, faculty members, parents and students.

The inauguration also marked the commencement of a comprehensive student induction programme designed to help freshers transition smoothly into university life. Through interactive sessions, students will gain insights into their academic programmes, campus resources, industry exposure, student clubs, research opportunities, entrepreneurship initiatives, and the University's vibrant learning ecosystem. With its multidisciplinary curriculum, industry-integrated learning, and strong emphasis on innovation and holistic development, REVA University continues to empower students with the knowledge, skills, and mindset required to thrive in an ever-evolving global environment. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)