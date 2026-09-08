VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 8: Rhetan TMT Ltd (NSE: RHETAN; BSE: 543590) is attracting renewed investor attention as the Ahmedabad-based steel manufacturer moves beyond its existing TMT-bar business with a combination of capacity expansion, premium-grade certifications and captive renewable power.

The company has approved an increase in annual manufacturing capacity at its Kadi facility from 45,000 MT to 75,000 MT, creating scope for substantially higher production once the expansion is implemented. At the same time, BIS certifications for Fe500D, Fe550 and Fe550D TMT bars strengthen its ability to address higher-specification construction and infrastructure requirements.

Another notable development is the commissioning of a 1 MW captive solar power project. For a manufacturing business where energy costs can materially influence competitiveness, captive renewable generation could support long-term cost efficiency while adding a sustainability angle.