NewsVoir Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: RIA Advisory, a global business and technology advisory consulting firm, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to building a high-trust, people-first workplace. The Great Place to Work® Certification is regarded as a benchmark for workplace excellence and is awarded through a rigorous, employee-led assessment of trust, fairness, respect, and pride. Securing this recognition for the fourth consecutive year reflects RIA Advisory's ability to sustain a culture where people feel valued, engaged, and empowered. "At RIA Advisory, our people are not just part of the business--they are the business," said Saket Pabby, Founder and CEO of RIA Advisory. "This recognition belongs to every team member who brings curiosity, integrity, and purpose to their work each day. Sustaining this certification year after year tells us that our culture is not aspirational--it's lived."

"Our growth journey has always been guided by a simple belief: when people thrive, organizations excel," added Rama Thirumalaiswamy, CHRO, RIA Advisory. "Being recognized for the fourth consecutive year validates the trust our teams place in us and strengthens our resolve to keep raising the bar." Echoing these sentiments, Country Head - India, Sameer Deo, stated: "People have been RIA Advisory's core strength since inception. This Great Place to Work certification reflects the trust our employees place in our start-up mindset--where ideas are valued, and people are encouraged to challenge themselves." The certification reflects RIA Advisory's focus on building an organization where performance, accountability, and employee experience progress together, strengthening its position as both a trusted partner to clients and an employer of choice within the global advisory ecosystem.

About RIA Advisory Founded in 2016, RIA Advisory is a global business and technology advisory consulting firm specializing in revenue management and billing solutions for Financial Services, Utilities, Healthcare, the Public Sector, Capital Markets, Exchanges, and Insurance. The firm supports enterprise clients through strategic consulting, technology implementation, and business transformation, with a focus on modernizing pricing, billing, and customer care systems. RIA expanded its global footprint in 2022 through the integration of TMG Consulting and today employs over 1,000 professionals worldwide. Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, RIA operates across the U.K., Canada, India, the Philippines, Australia, Mexico, and South Africa, delivering scalable, ROI-driven solutions to clients globally.

About Great Place to Work® Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organizations identify, create, and sustain high-trust, high-performance workplaces through data-driven insights and employee feedback.