VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 14: Ramaiah Institute of Science and Management (RISM), an internationally linked and industry-aligned institution, announces scholarship for top 20% students across its courses in B.Tech in Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence (60 seats), B.Tech in Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technologies) (60 seats), B.Tech in Electronics & Computer Engineering (60 seats), B.Tech in Aerospace Engineering (60 seats) and Bachelor of Business Administration (60 seats). Eligible students in each program are entitled to an 80% scholarship on the applicable tuition fee.

Designed to deliver interdisciplinary education in STEM and Management, with a knowledge partnership with the University at Albany (State University of New York), RISM prepares students for the evolving demands of the future workforce. Its programmes are offered through the School of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, School of Aerospace Engineering and School of Business, combining academic rigour with experiential learning, industry-sponsored Centres of Excellence, internships, research, entrepreneurship support and global learning opportunities. The curriculum will equip students with the technical expertise, analytical thinking and leadership capabilities needed to thrive in emerging industries. Partnership with University at Albany (State University of New York) offers joint design and joint delivery of the programmes.