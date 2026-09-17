PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: A 4 BHK luxury residence at Chandak Sarvam in JB Nagar has been sold for ₹10 crore all-inclusive, making it one of the highest transactions in the Andheri East residential market. Developed by Chandak Group, Chandak Sarvam is spread across approximately 3.5 acres and comprises 2, 3, and 4 BHK residences designed around space, comfort, and contemporary urban living. The development includes landscaped areas, lifestyle amenities and recreational spaces, while its proximity to the Metro, Western Express Highway, Mumbai International Airport and major business districts gives it a strong location advantage.

Chandak Sarvam

The deal comes as buyer preferences in Mumbai continue to evolve towards larger homes in centrally connected neighbourhoods. JB Nagar, once viewed largely as a commercial and transit-oriented location, is steadily building a stronger residential identity. Its established social infrastructure, accessibility to employment centres, and limited supply of quality developments are attracting homebuyers who want convenience without moving far from the city's key commercial zones. The transaction at Chandak Sarvam highlights this changing perception and suggests that JB Nagar is increasingly being considered for high-value residential purchases.