RSS Production House's producer Sushil Sachdeva set to launch Ajmer 1992 this December

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): RSS Production House has finished shooting for the upcoming movie 'Ajmer 1992' based on real life events in 1992 with a stellar cast starring Zarina Wahab, Karan Verma, Rajesh Sharma, Sayaji Shinde, Mahesh Balraj, and Sumit Singh in the lead roles.

The plot of the movie unfolds one of the biggest rape scandals across the world where hundreds of girls were blackmailed into being brutally raped by certain powerful people. Most of the girls were from affluent families, daughters of IAS and IPS officers yet the culprits were not brought to justice.

"We made this film so that the entire country knows what the young college girls had to go through. This is all we have tried to show to the public," said Sushil Sachdeva, producer.

Sushil Sachdeva was always passionate about content production representing the ground reality and struggles of life. He started his journey as an entrepreneur when he met Pushpinder Singh, a director who narrated to him multiple movie scripts. But it was Ajmer 1992 that caught his attention. "It was a realistic story and listening to the plight of the young girls drove me to produce the story," said the producer.

It took around 2-3 years for Sushil Sachdeva to finalise the script and decide the location, ie, Kishangarh in Ajmer and Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh. "The location has the complete look and feel of the old Ajmer of the 1990s," said Sachdeva.

It was difficult to secure approvals for shooting the film during the covid lockdown. "The concept of the film was controversial and going through the right kind of politicians for approval was a tough task," he said. RSS Production House was determined to successfully complete the shooting of the film and it was wrapped up by mid-August.

The vision of RSS Production House is to highlight realistic and content-driven cinema. "I am not interested in comedy films but looking for good content that should hit the public," he stated.

Sushil Sachdeva also wants to produce regional content like the Punjabi cinema. He adds that Punjabi is very close to his heart as he is natively from Ludhiana, Punjab. He is keen on producing courtroom drama.

The Production House is simultaneously looking for new projects and is meeting with the writers every day. They have 2-3 films coming this year and a web series next year.

Sachdeva is looking for an OTT release of the film which will take place by December.

