Sahyog Clinic launches Detox & De-addiction programs to curb substance abuse

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/ThePRTree): Sahyog Clinic, a Delhi-based leading detox & de-addiction clinic has recently launched its new programs which include treatments like Detoxification from Alcohol and Drugs, De-addiction from Alcohol and Drugs, Rehabilitation, Treatment of Substance Abuse, Behavior and Group Therapy, Substance Abuse Counseling, Inpatient Treatment of Drug Abuse and Alcohol Addiction.

These new sets of detox, de-addiction, and rehabilitation programs are expected to aid the Union Government's initiatives to reduce the demand for drug and alcohol use in India.

Their treatment program takes 4-5 months to ensure the complete recovery of the patients dealing with substance and alcohol abuse. The 12-step program is designed to use a combination of medicines, a disciplined routine, a healthy diet, yoga, meditation, group discussion, behavior therapy, reading, and writing so that the patients could experience a holistic recovery.

While discussing their treatment methodologies, Dr. Gautam Bhatia, founder of Sahyog clinic shares, "Sahyog, one of the best rehabilitation centers in Delhi, has a significantly higher success rate than the average and I believe this has happened because of certain key principles and practices we have sought to bring to our efforts. One of these is our collaboration with other specialist doctors and medical facilities. We also ensure that associated or independent medical issues such as physiological damage are identified at admission and addressed accordingly."

"We seek to promote benchmark services and best practices, coordinated and networked expertise, and a multi-dimensional approach. This means that all relevant and mutually supportive substance abuse treatment is accessible for all cases and is brought in where it is needed, as per the situation and requirements of each one. The initial diagnosis for patients coming directly to us is important," added Dr. Bhatia.

India's drug and alcohol abuse scenario is a persistent matter of concern for the Government. Studies suggest that India is home to over six crore alcohol addicts not to speak of the large number of people in the country addicted to various drugs. More than 3.1 crore Indians have reported using cannabis products, bhang, ganja, charas, heroin and opium, a year. "Nearly one in five alcohol users suffer from dependence and need urgent treatment," said a survey conducted by AIIMS, Delhi, pegging the number of people who needed urgent treatment at around 3.2 crores out of a total of 5.7 crores considered to be alcohol addicts.

However, despite serious efforts by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare India suffers from the issue of poorly functioning De-addiction Centres (DACs) owing to la ck of regular funding, absence of dedicated staff, poor patient load and data management, inadequate support from other authorities and the absence of awareness in the community. In fact, a 2002 study noted that of the 104 centres studied, only 43 (41%) were functional and the remaining 61 (59%) was non-functional.

Considering the dire urgency of proper substance and alcohol treatment support in India, Dr. Bhatia-led Sahyog Detox and De-Addiction Clinic offer a wide range of comprehensive services to help people recovering from drug and alcohol addiction disorders. With its world-class treatment programs and practices, Sahyog aims at assisting India in its international obligation to curb drug use.

