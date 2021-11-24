Sail along with 'Investing Ki Kashti' campaign by L & T Mutual Fund

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): L & T Mutual Fund, one of the large fund houses in India, today announced the launch of 'Investing ki Kashti', a digital campaign to raise awareness about the Index fund category.

The campaign aims to explain the characteristics of an Index fund in a simple yet appealing way, which will easily connect with the present and prospective investors. L & T Mutual Fund, through this campaign, emphasizes on how investors can 'Sail Along' in an 'autopilot mode' by investing in Index Funds.

While mutual funds are broadly classified as Equity, Debt and Hybrid, among these three categories there are several sub-categories that cater to different time horizons, investment goals and style of investing.

Index Funds category in equities is one such category that has limited investor awareness and L & T Mutual Fund, through this 30 second digital film, compares steering a boat in a flowing river to the characteristics of the fund category. Like a river which will always flow onwards but can be tumultuous at times, the portfolio of Index Funds will predominantly mirror a broad-based index like the Sensex or Nifty, both in composition and weightage and may have minimal tracking error. Since the funds replicate the index and are passively managed, it limits the portfolio volatility and market risk, in line with its underline benchmark. And this category of fund has a lower expense ratio.

The campaign aims to simplify, educate and raise awareness about the Index Fund category.

Speaking on the launch of the digital campaign, Kailash Kulkarni, CEO, L & T Mutual Fund said, "Steering a row-boat is fun when there is minimum effort with maximum impact and our latest digital campaign on Index funds highlights the hassle-free feature of this category where an investor is not required to decide on the sectors and the investment style, before investing. We believe in demystifying the jargon of the MF industry and all our communication across the board aims at simple, easy to relate campaigns that a person without any financial knowledge can also understand."

Kulkarni further added, "Index Funds are suitable for both new and experienced investors. It can be the first step towards investing in equities for new investors, while experienced investors can save on time, effort and cost by investing in this category. We firmly believe that investors should make Index Funds a core part of their portfolio in combination with actively managed funds to build a solid long-term portfolio."

The fund house aims to reach out to working professionals (men and women between 21-45 years of age) across geographies through a well-rounded digital campaign including content on owned channels - social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube and company website - as well as curated content through the Amazon app, FireTV, on financial news portals as well as hosting digital contests for the followers.

Ankur Thakore, Chief Distribution Officer, L & T Mutual Fund said, "The campaign Investing ki Kashti helps contextualise Index funds as a suitable choice for risk-averse investors as it has the risk of minimal tracking error. Hearing kids talk about what appears to be a conversation between two adults adds freshness and drives the message better."

Index Funds replicate the same constituents of an index without any human intervention which leads to lower operating costs. Index funds are created basis rules and are on autopilot mode. These funds offer lower fee structure, which translates into better potential returns and minimal risks through broader diversification.

The Index Fund category has 17,81,931 folios as on October 31, 2021 while the Net Assets Under Management stands at INR 37,528.16 crores as on October 31, 2021 (As per AMFI data).

The digital campaign plays out with two kids in a rowboat, sailing along a river. While one of the kids struggle with rowing the boat, the other kid sits back and enjoys the ride. When asked why the kid is relaxing, she draws parallel between sailing in a boat and investing in Index Funds. Like the boat eventually manages to flow smoothly despite the twists and turns of the river, the film shows how index funds allow investors to achieve effortless movement as the fund invest in its underlying indices.

Watch the ad film here: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i25ww6zCDD4).

L & T Investment Management Limited is a subsidiary of L & T Finance Holdings Limited and was incorporated on April 25, 1996. With a total AUM of more than INR 78,874 Cr (as on October 31, 2021), our aim is to become the best value provider of investment solutions, across asset classes.

Our commitment to catering to different customers and a strong focus on creating value have resulted in a basket of 33 funds, which comprises 10 open ended equity schemes, 12 open ended debt/fixed income schemes, 5 hybrid schemes 2 Index funds and 4 close ended debt/fixed income schemes.

We believe the key to building wealth is a solid foundation, and therefore, when you invest with L & T Mutual Fund, you invest in happiness for the long term.

