Sales worth 1000 crores were recorded by Rustomjee Crown, an Uber Luxury Real Estate Project in Prabhadevi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As per records from April 2021 to December 2021, Rustomjee Crown has recorded 37% of the total registrations in South Mumbai among the top players in the premium luxury segment of the branded real estate sector.
As per the sales records, Rustomjee Crown registered 105 apartments out of the 282 registrations* in the select premium luxury segment. The total stamp duty paid against these registrations accounts for approximately 42 Crores.
From the sales this year at Rustomjee Crown, a major chunk of the inventory has been purchased by customers from leading banking and financial institutions. As per reports, it was observed that South Mumbai has recorded a great demand and fast sale of high quality, luxury real estate inventory this year. Located in Mumbai's upmarket residential area, Rustomjee Crown is in the heart of Prabhadevi - connecting the quaint cultural beauty of South Mumbai and the bustling energy of the western suburbs.
Rustomjee Crown is a gated community spread over 5.75 acres of land and offers over 60 luxury lifestyle amenities to its residents. The construction work is progressing in full swing. This luxurious project offers 3, 4, 5 BHK residences & duplexes.
The OC for Wings A & B which boasts of 4 & 5 bedroom expansive residences, as per RERA is in December 2023.
On the other hand, Wing C which offers premium 3 and 4 bedroom residences with seamless layouts that can be merged with the adjoining units to make a single apartment of over 4,500 sq. ft. It offers breathtaking views of the west side of the city, east side and 2.52 acres of lush green podium views as well.
Projected to be handed over in 2023-24, Rustomjee Crown is emerging to be one of the most sought-after projects in Prabhadevi.
*source Zapkey
