Samsung Galaxy A32 goes on sale: Get it on zero Down payment from Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With its focus on making smartphones easily affordable, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store continues to offer the best deals on the latest mobiles. One such smartphone currently on sale is the Samsung Galaxy A32, available on easy EMIs starting at Rs 1,666.

Powered by a 5000-mAh battery and amazing camera specs, the Galaxy A32 is the latest mid-range offering from Samsung. Customers using the EMI Network Card can buy this Samsung mobile on zero down payment.

The flagship smartphone is available online on convenient EMI schemes mentioned below:

Customers can shop for the smartphone online in cities like Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad on the EMI Store of Bajaj Finserv.

There is a vast range of products available online on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store such as smartphones and electronics on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 999. With hassle-free financing options, one can shop without worrying about budget constraints. To know more about the unique benefits of purchasing from the EMI Store, read on.

* The EMI Store has a hyperlocal shopping model which allows one to purchase their favourite products online from stores nearby and get them delivered within 4 hours*.

* One can purchase mobile phones on No Cost EMI, zero down payment, cashbacks, and get discounts on the final price.

* Customers can opt for convenient repayment tenors ranging from 3-24 months.

* Customers using the EMI Network Card can avail of a pre-approved loan limit of up to Rs. 4 lakhs.

How to shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store:

* Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

* Select the product to be purchased.

* Select the EMI tenor and proceed to checkout.

* Add delivery address and verify the purchase with a one-time password.

* Complete purchase and get the product delivered within 4 hours*

*Terms and Conditions apply

