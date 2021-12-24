Sara Arfeen Khan's charity exhibition reveals her artistic side

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI/GIPR): Mumbai recently saw an art-cum-charity event with a difference!
The event was an exhibition displaying paintings by famous actor Sara Arfeen Khan.
Sara has been in the limelight for quite some years now for her ability to transfer the world around her onto the canvas. The who's who of the Mumbai television fraternity turned up to show their support for the actor-painter.
Those who showed up at Sara's art and charity exhibition include Soni Razdan, Karanvir Bohra, Mohit & Aditi Malik, Keith Sequeira, Rochelle Rao, Delnaaz Irani, etc.
Later that evening, Sara wrote on her Instagram page, thanking those who were present at the event, "I have a good support system of family & friends and that's what matters to me. Love to all that were with me and those who couldn't make it...you were truly missed."
Sara began to upload her paintings on her social media page last year and on receiving encouraging comments from her followers, she was inspired to hold an exhibition of her best works. Talking about her love for painting, the acclaimed actor said, "Art has always enticed me. The colours, textures, the mixing & blending and creating something new completely fascinate me. Besides, it's not only therapeutic for me but my state of mind that is reflected on each canvas."
Her favourite art form is abstract, wherein she loves splashing colours and then bringing them together as her imagination meets the final image. As an amateur painter, Sara loves to paint horses, her favourite animal.
Besides being an actor and a painter, Sara is also a transformational coach, lifestyle influencer and entrepreneur. She has also produced a music video recently.
