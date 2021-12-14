Sarovar Hotels enters Assam with Pushkara Sarovar Portico, Dibrugarh

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sarovar Hotels Pvt. Ltd. announces the opening of Pushkara Sarovar Portico, Dibrugarh, marking the group's foray into Assam.
One of the fastest-growing hotel chains in India with over 95 operating hotels across 65 destinations in India and Africa.
Set against the backdrop of the Himalayas, Pushkara Sarovar Portico, Dibrugarh provides a superb sojourn for guests. The upscale hotel with views of the outer Himalayas and the mighty Brahmaputra river is located on NH-37, allowing easy access for travellers while offering picturesque views of the surroundings.
The hotel owned by Pushkara Garden has 57 elegantly built guests rooms, suites and penthouse welcoming business travellers and tourists with warm personalized services.
For dining and entertainment, the hotel offers QUBE- a multi-cuisine restaurant. TAP21, the bar, is well-stocked with a large array of international beverages styled in a chic, friendly manner. At CLOUD16, a rooftop lounge area, guests can relax and sip innovative cocktails and nibble on delicious snacks.
The hotel features expansive banqueting and conferencing facilities offering five venues ranging from 1500 sq ft. to 20,000 sq. ft. ideal for weddings, social gatherings, exhibitions, corporate events / conferences. This includes striking indoor, outdoor and rooftop venues.
Commenting on the development Anil Madhok, Executive Director, Sarovar Hotels said, "We are delighted to mark our presence in the growing market and present Sarovar's hospitality to our guests. Pushkara Sarovar Portico, Dibrugarh is well connected and centrally located and will appeal to business and leisure travellers."
