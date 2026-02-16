VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16: SAS, a leader in data and AI, in collaboration with Goa Institute of Management (GIM), is proud to announce the success of our annual Bitathon, one of India's most anticipated student analytics competitions. Now in its eighth edition, the event saw over 1,500 registrations and more than 850 teams from leading institutions nationwide - a strong testament to the country's growing appetite for data-driven innovation. This year's theme - "Responsible AI: Intelligence for a Shared Tomorrow" invited participants to tackle problem statements that reflect the real-world dilemmas shaping the future of business, society and sustainability. The competition gave aspiring data scientists a platform to test their skills, engage with industry leaders, and gain national-level exposure.

Bhuvan Nijhawan, Sr. Director, Education - Asia Pacific, SAS said, "Bitathon has become a proving ground for India's brightest analytical minds. This year, participants demonstrated how creativity, responsibility, and technical excellence can come together to solve challenges in meaningful ways. As AI becomes more autonomous and more embedded in everyday decisions, competitions like Bitathon prepare students not just to use AI but to share the future of responsible innovation." Dr. Anup Maurya, Associate Professor - Big Data Analytics at Goa Institute of Management said, "At Goa Institute of Management, we've always believed that great ideas emerge when academic depth meets hands-on exploration. Bitathon 2026 reaffirmed that belief. The solutions we witnessed this year reflect not only technical brilliance but a deep understanding of the societal impact of analytics. Our collaboration with SAS ensures that students gain exposure to real-world challenges while learning to apply data science with responsibility and purpose."

Bitathon 2026 unfolded across two phases - an online preliminary round followed by the on-campus finale at GIM, Goa, bringing together some of India's most skilled young analysts. Participants competed for prestigious SAS Data Science certifications and cash prizes worth INR 19 Lakhs. The finale featured a 24-hour challenge from February 12-14, 2026, set against the vibrant backdrop of the GIM campus. A celebratory gala dinner offered students an opportunity to interact with industry experts and peers, while the concluding day hosted a panel discussion and finalist presentations - creating a dynamic environment for learning. The results of Bitathon 2026 were: * Winner: Team Veritasium from Goa Institute of Management, Goa.

* First Runner-Up: Team Players United from BITS Goa. * Second Runner-Up: Team Challengers from Goa Institute of Management, Goa. Bitathon 2026 underscored the power of collaboration between academia and industry. By blending rigorous analytical thinking with responsible innovation, the competition continues to equip India's next generation with the skills, confidence and real-world perspective needed to build a smarter, more equitable future. About Goa Institute of Management Goa Institute of Management is a leading business school focused on transforming and improving management education. Rated among the 'Best B-Schools for the World' in the Positive Impact Rating 2023, GIM endeavors to have a positive impact on society through its 6 programs getting agile leaders ready for the world.

About SAS SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.