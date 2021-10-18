SBI Home Loans to hold Pune's biggest property expo at Mahalaxmi Lawns, Karve Nagar on 23rd & 24th October 2021

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI/ATK): With increasing demand in the residential property market, real estate developers are coming up with attractive schemes to develop the roadmap for growth.

Sustainability with Personalisation are the key currents besides never-seen-before low-rate of interests and enticing festive offers.

Foreseeing the strong demand for apartments with personalised space and better amenities, independent floors, villas and plots, as well as a good opportunity for users and investors alike, The State Bank of India has come out with the SBI Property Expo at Pune, the first of its kind event for the city. The expo is set at the Mahalaxmi Lawns, Karve Nagar, Pune, on October 23 and 24, from 10am to 8pm on both days.

"The real estate industry in Pune remains resilient and offers opportunities for investment and gives golden chance to home buyers to acquire their dream properties. In fact, multiple real estate experts encourage interested buyers to not delay the chance of purchasing a property. The SBI Property Expo offers a wide range of homes that suits every need and lifestyle. The locations are convenient, the EMIs affordable, the developers' track records are good and safety and security of the customer have been always the priority at SBI," elaborates an SBI spokesperson.

According to market reports, the sales in housing segment have gone up to 113% in India's leading seven cities and are expected to increase further with favourable buyer and investor sentiments and progressive market opening-up process. There is a lot to expect at the SBI Property Expo. Besides the barrage of properties catering to the demand for larger, spacious homes to accommodate work from home, we also offer affordable interest rates that the customer can bank on, bringing cheer to the aspiring homeowner. SBI home loan offer is on plot and site purchase, house construction, flat or ready-built house purchase, top-up loan or other bank or house finance loan takeover, thereby broadening customer horizons.

With ZERO processing or administrative charges, interest concession for women borrowers, no prepayment penalties, and interest calculation on a daily reducing balance, best deals are awaiting at the expo.

Customers can also avail Pradhanmantri Awas Yojana benefits and interest rates based on their CIBIL score.

In Maharashtra, women home buyers will also pay a percentage point less in stamp duty starting this fiscal year.

SBI Home Loan is also available at the bank's YONO platform irrespective of the loan amount.

SBI link to check eligibility and get the loan quotation: (https://onlineapply.sbi.co.in/personal-banking/home-loan?se=SBI-Microsite & amp;cp=Homeloan & amp;Ag=SBI-Microsite)

