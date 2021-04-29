SBK Music Star 2021 announces online auditions with Jury Lalit Pandit

You would like to read
- Installation of Modular Steel Structure begins at Omaxe Chowk
- Himanshu Sharma, Manish Sharma help startups in their digital growth
- Ashish Chanchlani and Nia Sharma Team up with OctaFX: '1,000 USD for Your New Year's Goal'
- Tangentia makes an impact with its latest AIM FOR IMPACT branding campaign
- Wardwizard aims to achieve 25 percent of overall EV Market in India
New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI/India PR Distribution): SBK Music Star 2021 is a ray of hope to all aspiring musicians. It is a ticket to enter the Indian Music Industry and the world of Entertainment.
There will be eminent personalities from Bollywood & Regional Music fraternity to pick the best contestants in 8 Indian Regional Languages i.e Hindi| English |Punjabi |Marathi| Bhojpuri |Bengali |Rajasthani |Gujarati. Contestants will be selected on the basis of their Talent, Knowledge & Skills including: Throw of voice, Range of voice, Singing in tune/ Sur, Singing of Composition, Maintaining Rhythm/Laya and Taal, Pronunciation of lyrics, Mood and Expression, Breath control, Creativity - Improvisation within the Raga structure, Overall impact - winning component with Original Song Creation.
To be eligible, a contestant should be of 16+ years of age and should submit an Original Self Composed Song. A contestant can register for free at (https://sbkmusic.com/event) last date of submitting Song will be 30th May 2021
"India is full of talented singers and music composers. I hope and expect to see participants to create fusion songs with a mix for folk and modern music", said Jury Lalit Pandit.
Founder of SBK Music, Rakesh K. Sharma said "SBK Music Star has been launched with the vision to revive original music talent in India by giving life to regional music which is the soul of India Culture that connects it to the world."
The SBK Music Star 2021 event has been conceptualized by Ruchiekka Krishnani who will be putting her best foot forward to market & promote talent in the entertainment industry.
SBK Music Star 2021 has been organised by SBKMUSIC.com, Managed & Marketed by Signature1Concepts by Ruchiekka Krishnani & JG Productions, Digital Partner AARYAA DIGITAL.com
Our Process
Level 1: Registration & Screening
Contestants are required to register for SBK Music Star 2021 using (https://sbkmusic.com/event). For level one, contestants shall upload their songs with original lyrics. The song so uploaded will be available for play. During the said period contestants will have to promote their songs on SBK Music and achieve a minimum of 500 plays in order to qualify for the screening round. SBK Music will shortlist 50 songs (in each language) out of the songs with 500 or more plays. The shortlisted songs will qualify to the next level.
Level 2: Shortlisting
At the second level, each shortlisted participant will be given a topic/theme using which they will be required to create an original song. On the basis of number of plays and Jury's Choice 12 participants (in each language) will further qualify for the next round.
Level 3: Semi Final
Semi-finals will be held for different languages on different dates between June 21 - June 29, 2021. 5 finalists from each language/ songs/category will be taken to the final round.
Level 4: Grand Finale
The Grand Finale will be a live event where the five finalists in each language/ songs/category will undergo training from a Music School. They will compete to win the SBK Star Music 2021.
This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor