VMPL New Delhi [India], August 11: Schneider Electric, the global energy technology leader, is set to introduce Unica X, its new premium range of stainless-steel switches and sockets designed for modern living spaces. Launching across India, the Gulf region, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Thailand, Unica X brings together refined aesthetics, precision engineering, and dependable performance to meet the evolving expectations of homeowners, architects, interior designers, and hospitality developers. As design expectations continue to evolve, Unica X combines minimalist aesthetics with engineering excellence, offering homeowners a solution that seamlessly blends style with performance. Featuring Schneider Electric's slim design, Unica X offers a 6.5 mm ultra-slim visible profile with a precision-engineered 2 mm metal cover plate. The collection is available in six premium colours Brushed Stainless Steel, Painted White, Jet Black, Dark Grey, Dark Bronze, and Antique Brass and three elegant finishes: Metallic, Ceramic, and Antique Brush to match with their home interiors and design sensibility.

Built with precision-crafted CNC-machined metal trims and advanced multi-process colouring technology, Unica X is engineered to deliver a premium finish with lasting durability. The portfolio includes switches, sockets, USB charging solutions, dimmers, communication modules, hotel applications, and accessories, making it suitable for premium residential, hospitality, and commercial projects. Designed to meet international IEC and BS standards, Unica X delivers long-term reliability, with switches tested for over 20,000 operations and sockets for more than 18,000 insertions. With the launch of Unica X, Schneider Electric continues to expand its portfolio of premium electrical solutions that combine design innovation, engineering precision, and dependable performance for modern living spaces, reinforcing its vision of Advancing Energy Tech.

To learn more about the Unica X range, visit: https://www.se.com/in/en/work/products/product-launch/local/unica-x/ About Schneider Electric Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies. www.se.com Discover the newest perspectives on energy technology on Schneider Electric Insights.

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