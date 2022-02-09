Sealmatic gets recognition from Ministry of Science And Technology for R & D unit

You would like to read
- "Last Opportunity"- Admission for SRMUH closes on 30th November. Next year admission application commencing on 1st December 2021
- Trade Brains is organizing biggest stock market quiz event - ELEVATE
- Dr. Ajay Data will Chair Pre-IIGF in India - A part of UN's Internet Governance Forum
- Bajrang Foundation organizing Bajrang Mega Blood Donation Camp for Thalassemia children on 19th December
- U.S. Department of Energy, India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and USISPF launch the India-US Task Force on Biofuels
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ministry of Science & Technology periodically assesses various companies in India to qualify and recognise their R & D units under the stringent guidelines of Department of Scientific & Industrial Research (DSIR).
These qualifications are organized to recognize the efforts of various organizations for their continuing commitment to research and development activities.
Sealmatic India is very proud to announce that it has been accorded with recognition under Certification: TU/IV-RD/4755/2021 from Ministry of Science & Technology for their in-house R & D facilities.
This recognition provides a unique opportunity for Sealmatic to participate and get exposure on a national platform, which helps it to make better-designed products. The significant parameters which were considered for recognisingSealmatic by DSIR included research & development capabilities, qualification & professional experience, infrastructure & facilities, quality & operational excellence.
DSIR recognition has been instituted to encourage research & development and is aimed to salute remarkable organizations such as Sealmatic for their continuing commitment to excellence, developing best practices and innovative products. The Department of Science & Technology was established in 1971, with the objective of promoting new areas of Science and Technology, and plays the role of a nodal department for organizing, coordinating, and promoting S & T activities in the country.
Sealmatic has a deep commitment in R & D and is invested in the state-of-the-art test rigs, whereby meeting API 682 standards for mechanical seal. Additionally, the company has capabilities of FEA & CFD, well supported with tools such as MSD (Mechanical Seal Dictionary), SSG (Seal Selection Guide), AKH (Application Know How) which have catapulted Sealmatic into the league of international players.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor