Search My Office, a global office search company, launches in India

'Search My Office' launches in the Indian market today. The company would help its client find office space especially in co-working spaces and business centres. Mostly all the team members are from co-working and business centre industry, so as to give the best office search experience in this field to its clients.

The concept is unique, as it focuses only on searching offices in co-working spaces and business centre's for its clients, unlike other conventional commercial office searches. The team has transacted in many co-working spaces across the globe for more than eight years now, and hopeful to grow to many other cities globally soon.

Amid many co-working spaces losing out on business due to lack of business leads after the pandemic, 'Search My Office' may provide a bit more relief to them, as it may generate some additional business leads for them.

"In the current situation, taking a conventional office space is becoming a bit challenging for companies. Most of the companies are looking for flexible office spaces, and thus safeguarding them from Capex cost, longer lock-in terms, huge deposits etc. 'Search My Office', would be providing personalized, and expert advice to find offices in co-working spaces and business centre's, in all key markets," said Rajesh Kumar, Founder & CEO of Search My Office on Search My Office launch in India.

Co-working office space culture grew more popular recently, as a way to save on operational costs, and much other flexibility the clients get there.

'Search My Office' is a technology-driven company with human approach, and an extensively knowledgeable team, whose core expertise in the domain would help clients choose the right space quickly and with the best pricing.

"We are able to provide the best pricing and the best suitable option, because of our in-depth knowledge, network and constant research in the co-working industry," added Rajesh Kumar on being asked how they provide best office space option faster and at the best price.

"We foresee a huge jump in co-working space demand in coming months, as people want to have flexibility in the way they work, including locations, office tenure, options to expand and downsize anytime etc. People are now looking for office spaces which are close to their home, where they can walk to work. Thus, co-working spaces become a viable option, as they have opened in most of the prominent areas and are also opening up near residential areas," he added on the future of co-working spaces.

During the last three years, the co-working and business centre concept has really picked up well in India, especially in Tier I cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Other cities like Pune, Chandigarh and Lucknow are also seeing substantial growth in coworking spaces.

Headquartered in India, they gradually plan to expand searchmyoffice.com to US, Australia, Europe and other countries. For more information, you may schedule a meeting with their expert by visiting their website searchmyoffice.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.