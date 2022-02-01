Senior Member from Leading VC Fund joins Klub to scale its Capital Platform 10x

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading Revenue Based Financing platform, Klub recently added Subhashish Bhadra as the Director of its Capital Platform as part of its rapid leadership expansion plan.

In his new role, Subhashish will be responsible for the 10x growth of investments enabled by the community-backed platform.

With a mission to enable fast, founder-friendly, and flexible capital for digital businesses, Klub provides capital starting from Rs. 2 lakhs up to Rs. 30 crores. Klub's Capital Platform enables individual investors to support digital businesses and reap above-market returns. The platform's tech-data approach enables businesses to raise capital through seamless integration with their existing data sources instead of going through an arduous process of pitching.

According to SEBI, assets of AIFs have grown over 32 per cent year-on-year to Rs. 5.35 lakh crore at the end of September 2021. The search volumes for "alternative investments" in India have jumped 400% over the last year, gaining prominence among individual investors.

Prior to joining Klub, Subhashish was with venture capital firm Omidyar Network India, where he pioneered PrivacyTech investments and was on the boards of several start-ups. Over his five years there, he also funded research, industry events, marketing campaigns, open-source projects, etc. and led nearly 50 grants and investments. Subhashish is an economics major from St. Stephen's College and Oxford University and is a recipient of the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship.

Commenting on Subhashish's appointment, Anurakt Jain, CEO & Co-founder of Klub, stated, "We are excited to expand our India leadership team with Subhashish's entry. His investment experience will create more growth opportunities for Klub's Capital Platform. Subhashish's interest to create a wider impact on the investment ecosystem resonated with Klub's mission. We are thrilled with the addition of his complementary skill sets to our diverse team."

Talking about his new role at Klub, Subhashish adds, "I believe that Indians today are seeking new avenues to deepen their engagement with innovative brands and contribute to their growth story more meaningfully. I joined Klub because it provides one way to do so, through a tech-enabled capital platform where savvy investors can fund loved local brands. We have 5000 patrons on our platform today and are aiming to grow this by 10x in the next six months."

The company raised USD 20 mn last year, in one of the largest seed rounds in India and has grown 18x over the last year. The brand has facilitated 350 investments in nearly 175 digital businesses so far and has a community of more than 5,000 investors.

Klub is India's leading Revenue Based Financing platform providing flexible growth capital to digital-first companies and SMEs. Klub provides flexible capital for recurring marketing, inventory, and capex spending to a wide variety of digital-first companies and SMEs across e-Commerce, D2C, ed-tech, SaaS, and the broader digital commerce spectrum.

Revenue Based Financing takes a revenue share as returns instead of equity dilution, fixed EMIs, and personal guarantees, making it ideal for a post-COVID financing ecosystem. Klub has raised two rounds of capital from 9Unicorns, Surge (Sequoia Capital India's accelerator fund), Alter Global, GMO VenturePartners, EMVC Fintech Fund, and marquee global angels.

