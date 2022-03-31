Shoolini University crosses 1,000-patent milestone

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI/PR Newswire): Shoolini University has added another feather to its cap by crossing the landmark number of 1,000 patents filed by its researchers and students. This is a remarkable achievement considering that the record has been achieved within six years of the creation of the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Cell in the university.

To celebrate this success, a plaque for filing 1,000 patents was released by Padma Shri Prof RC Sobti, former Vice Chancellor of Panjab University, Shoolini University Chancellor Prof PK Khosla, Shoolini University Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla, and Director IPR at Shoolini University Prof Kamal Dev.

Shoolini University has a dedicated team of biologists, engineers, and IP attorneys, who are actively involved in filing patent applications on behalf of the university at the Indian Patent Office, Indian Copyright Office, Indian Industrial Design Office, and Indian Trademark Office.

Chancellor Prof PK Khosla said he was delighted that the staff and students had achieved the target. He hoped it would encourage others to take up high-impact research. Established in 2009, Shoolini University is now India's No. 1 research university (QS World University Rankings 2022) and is the third highest patent filer. The groundbreaking research conducted on the campus, nestled in the lap of nature, is driven by world-class academic excellence.

Describing this as an "amazing achievement", Prof Atul Khosla said, "We will work at the grassroots level to change lives and serve the society." He also congratulated the university staff for this momentous accomplishment.

Prof Kamal Dev said crossing the 1,000-patent milestone will encourage others to file more patents in keeping with the call of 'one student, one patent' given by the Chancellor and Vice Chancellor.

Out of the 1,000 patents filed, 549 were process patents, of which two have already been granted. Patents have been filed in the areas of nanotechnology, multidrug resistance, water purification, novel antimicrobial compounds, anticancer molecules, fermented food and wine, robotics, phytomedicines, new drug delivery systems, a new approach to wastewater treatment, solar energy, automobile, novel construction technology, safety equipment, biopesticides, agriculture farm machinery and farm management.

The maximum number of patents have been filed by the engineering department, followed by the Biotechnology and Basic Sciences. The university has taken a big initiative to commercialise the key patents and take them to the end-users.

Intellectual Property plays a crucial role in the economic development of the country and Shoolini University will be contributing in a bigger way to enhance innovation, competitiveness and economic growth in India, Prof Kamal Dev added.

Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full-recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognized for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF.

For further information, please visit: (https://shooliniuniversity.com)

Logo: (https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/792680/Shoolini_University_Logo.jpg)

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)