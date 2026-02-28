VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 28: Devashree Ispat Pvt Ltd, the company behind the trusted steel brand Shree TMT, proudly announces its official membership with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The company has been inducted under the Mfg. / Product Suppliers category and has been allotted IGBC Membership No: IGBCMM260154, valid until December 2026.

This milestone further strengthens Shree TMT's leadership in sustainable steel manufacturing and green building solutions in India.

Strengthening India's Green Construction Ecosystem

IGBC is India's premier body driving the green building movement through sustainable construction standards, energy-efficient design, and environmentally responsible material usage.