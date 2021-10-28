Sidrock Denim Launches Eco-friendly and Sustainable Kids Garment

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI/NewsVoir):Sidrock Denim offering kidswear clothing keeping sustainability and quality in mind. The brand has pushed the boundaries for children's clothing; from vibrant colours for your little girl to designing sleek t-shirts for your boy, every little munchkin can look charming. This kidswear brand is one of the most recommended and fashionable kids brands. Sidrock Denim presents luxurious kids wear for both boys and girls. They propose a deadly combo of comfortable and fashionable garments at an affordable price.

It's pretty logical for a kid to own fashionable items that make them look quirky and stand out from the rest of their buddies. Parents might understand how difficult it is to find suave clothes and comfort as well. Enter Sidrock Denim, born in 2016 based out of New Delhi. With inexpensive and vivid styles, the brand concentrates on designing varied clothing. Commenced by Umesh Kakkar, Rahul Kakkar and Pakhi Kakkar, the Sidrock Denim brand has everything tailored with perfection for your little charmer.

Does your little boy want to dress up for the next birthday party? Or is your daughter looking for a cute dress? It's all taken care of by this brand, Sidrock Denim. The brand is moderately priced and has terrific discount deals on certain occasions. Simple patterns and elegant texture are synonymous with Sidrock Denims, which will thrill your child's fashion game. This kidswear brand is a versatile option to go for.

The brand will never fail to astonish you with its impeccable styles. The brand incorporates fun prints and a variety of textures. The chosen colour palettes in each category will fascinate your child as it will be a compulsion for your child's wardrobe. Sidrock comes with an exclusive collection that any parent can easily buy online at an affordable and comfortable fit. At Sidrock Denim, you can get everything under one umbrella, be it pants, jeans, tracks, shirts, T-shirts, nightwear, or accessories. Buy the shade and attire that your kid loves, be it from the new collection of skinny fit jeans or exclusive shirt collection.

At Sidrock Denim, they offer you to choose from athleisure wear to tracksuits. The athleisure wear is comfortable in design, with a lot of patterns and is super comfy in texture. The tracksuits are specially designed for boys and include a track hoodie and track pants; the slim fit tracksuit is fashioned from cotton fabric; extremely comfortable to wear. Make your schools or online sessions stylish by wearing this tracksuit.

Sidrock is a brand that focuses on sustainability with quality, making continuous efforts towards a green and safe environment. The team at Sidrock Denim acknowledges excellence and continues to endeavour in achieving the same. The Sidrock collection of jeans is designed as per your child's needs because they possess the wash and stitching as subsidiaries in their unit. So, the style and fit are customised and designed mainly for your child. You can explore the new collection online, as the exquisite collection is just a click away at www.sidrockdenim.com. Sidrock New Collection is out. Browse their page now!

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)