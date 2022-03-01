Simpolo Vitrified strengthens its presence in Mohali, Punjab

You would like to read
- Aditi Rao Hydari introduces a selection of Nebula's exquisite timepieces for weddings
- CERA Sanitaryware Announces Q2 FY22 Results; Sees 43 percent rise in EBITDA
- Asian Granito India Ltd. plans one of world's largest Tiles showroom in Gujarat
- Simpolo vitrified strengthens its presence in Virar
- Asian Granito India Ltd. inaugurates 10,000 sq. feet luxurious tiles, marble, quartz and bathware display centre in City Kochi, Kerala
Mohali (Punjab) [India], March 1 (ANI/PNN): Showcasing the company's production and technological excellence at one place, Simpolo Vitrified Pvt Ltd- one of India's leading and innovative tiles brands has inaugurated its 76th exclusive showroom 'Simpolo Gallery' in Mohali, Punjab.
Spread in the area of 2000 sq ft, the exclusive showroom in Mohali offers an exclusive and elegant range of tiles and sanitaryware including Simpolo's best selling products i.e., Dry Granula, Sintered Compact Surface among others. Hrithik Roshan is the brand ambassador of Simpolo Vitrified.
The exclusive showroom is opened in the franchisee model in association with M/s. Tiles Art Gallery and strategically located at Plot No 411, Sector 82, JLPL Industrial Area, Sas Nagar, Mohali (Punjab) - 160055. The showroom was inaugurated on 26 February 2022.
On the Grand opening of the showroom Bharat Aghara, CMO, Simpolo Vitrified, said, "Mohali has emerged as the next big real estate and industrial destination in Punjab. Development of IT park, Aero City, and International airport have propel the growth of real estate and infrastructure activity in the city. Company's Mohali showroom promises to take tile shopping to a different level of richness in design and visual experience that will make some of the premium brands rethink their strategies competing in the city. Trusted for reliability, adaptability, innovation, quality consciousness, Simpolo Vitrified has created a strong brand identity which is recognised globally."
Mohali showroom is expected to meet all the tiling needs of every classy House Builder, Architect and is aimed at adding style statement & enriching the indoor space. An innovative collection of company's most exquisite designs and versatile range including company's bestselling range 1200x2400 Dry Granula first in class along with 1200x1800 Posh Surface, Sintered compact surfaces, 16 mm Rockdeck Series for outdoor applications, Kitchen top, Double Charge & Glazed Vitrified tiles, wall tiles etc. will be on the display at the showroom. The displays are designed to give customers a feel of how each tile will look in its actual use and inspire designers to go further from there.
Simpolo Vitrified is aiming to become among the top players in Punjab in the coming time, the company will be opening more showrooms and strengthening its dealer-distributor network in the state.
State's tiles industry has been witnessing a strong growth year-on-year due to the vibrancy of Corporate India, steadily growing infrastructure activity, real estate, and housing sector.
Speaking on the occasion, Ashwani Asija (GM - North 1) Simpolo Vitrified, said, "Mohali is well known for its elite taste and sense of aesthetics. With the showroom, we hope to match up with their requirements by offering an exclusive range of products to them and their clients and customers who always prefer the best when it comes to home decor."
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor