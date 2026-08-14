VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 14: A week before opening day, work at HITEX Exhibition Centre has moved from planning to building. Stall frames are up, and the first machines are starting to arrive ahead of HIMTEX 2026, which opens 20 August and runs through 24 August. With the exhibitor line-up now finalised, organisers turned their attention this week to DiFact - the Digital Factory & Connected Technologies Pavilion, giving visitors a closer look at what to expect. At its heart is the Digital Factory Experience Zone (DFEZ), developed in collaboration with the Automation Industry Association (AIA), the pavilion's Knowledge Partner. Designed as a live production line, the zone will take a component through turning and milling, inspect it on a CMM, and track its progress through a real-time monitoring dashboard that visitors can watch update at every stage.

"We spent months deciding how much of this should be a demo and how much should actually work," said Mr. Vinoth Sasidharan, Project Head, HIMTEX. "We ultimately decided that the entire pavilion should be genuinely connected. That felt like the right way to demonstrate what connected manufacturing really means." This year's show also carries a longer list of partners than earlier editions. MRS Equipment Trading Private Limited joins as Powered By Partner. Manav Marketing Pvt. Ltd. and Suresh Indu Lasers Private Limited are Diamond Partners. Gold Partner status goes to KTM Technology & Innovations India Pvt. Ltd. and Cromwell Industrial Supplies Private Limited, while GMT Engineers Pvt. Ltd. and Nbeson Tools International join as Silver Partners. Zoho Corporation Private Limited is this year's Digital Factory Enablement Partner, Lokesh Machines Limited is Visitor Engagement Partner, and Komter Equipment Pvt. Ltd. joins as Compressor Partner.

"A show of this size runs on the strength of its partners," Mr. Kuna Shankar, Director, HITEX said. "Each of these companies chose to back this edition, and we value that as a great deal." Visitor registrations have picked up noticeably over the past week, according to the organising team, with a good share coming from outside Telangana. Organisers see this as an early sign that this edition's reach matches the numbers on paper. HIMTEX 2026 runs daily from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM between 20-24 August 2026 at HITEX Exhibition Centre, 1st Floor, Izzat Nagar, Hyderabad - 500084. Entry is open to registered business visitors aged 18 and above, and organisers recommend registering online ahead of time for a quicker entry at the gate.

HIMTEX 2026 is supported by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association, Rajkot. Registration and the exhibitor list are both available at www.himtex.in. The Hyderabad International Machine Tool & Engineering Expo (HIMTEX) is the flagship biennial exhibition dedicated to machine tools, manufacturing technologies, industrial automation, and engineering solutions. Bringing together leading manufacturers, technology providers, buyers, and industry professionals, HIMTEX serves as a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and business growth while supporting the advancement of India's manufacturing sector. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)