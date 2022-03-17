SKODA AUTO India Honours Winners of Service Challenge with Excellence Awards

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In a glittering ceremony in Pune, SKODA AUTO India awarded, honoured and celebrated its most prized assets. Its personnel, partners, and winners of the SKODA SERVICE CHALLENGE.
Zac Hollis, Brand Director, SKODA AUTO India, said, "We at SKODA AUTO have always maintained that happy personnel means happy customers. Which is why we organise the SKODA SERVICE CHALLENGE to encourage, motivate and reward members of the SKODA AUTO family. It is my absolute pleasure to personally meet, interact and spend time with the people who represent our brand to our customers and directly contribute to the growth of SKODA AUTO in India and the world. They are our true superstars."
The SKODA SERVICE CHALLENGE is a national level competition involving Parts Managers, Diagnostic and Master Technicians, Service Technicians, and Service Advisors. This competition is to encourage and motivate employees working in the service area of SKODA AUTO's partners and dealers, and to inculcate a sense of pride and belongingness leading to improved service quality, customer satisfaction, and loyalty.
In place since 2011, this year 752 participants from dealerships across India participated in an online test of two rounds in November 2021, followed by face-to-face Regional Rounds in December 2021.
The top 3 individuals from the 4 categories competed in the finals held in SKODA AUTO-VW India's Training Academy in Pune on March 15, 2022. The competition consisted of several rounds of tests assessing participants on theoretical, practical and soft skills.
The winners are
1. Parts Manager- Rahul Kadam of Mody India Cars Pvt Ltd, Mumbai
2. Diagnostic & Master Technician - Saravanan Palanisamy of SGA Cars India Pvt Ltd, Coimbatore
3. Service Technician - Satinder Singh Laur of BriteAutowheels Private Limited, Noida
4. Service Advisor - Girish Javaregowda of Raja Motors, Bengaluru
Zac Hollis, Brand Director, SKODA AUTO India handed over the trophy and a token of appreciation to the winners.
