SMB Neobank FloBiz ropes in Manoj Bajpayee as brand ambassador for myBillBook

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): FloBiz, a fast-growing neobank for Indian SMBs, today announced its association with Padma Shri awardee actor Manoj Bajpayee. The Bengaluru-based fintech aims to accelerate its outreach to the SMB sector and promote the adoption of its flagship product myBillBook - a simple to use GST billing and accounting software - with Manoj Bajpayee as the brand ambassador.

FloBiz will release a set of ad films, the first of which launched on 24th Oct 2021, featuring Manoj as a businessman with satirical takes on the day-to-day problems that business owners face while running their enterprises, particularly invoicing, collection of pending receivables and inventory management. The 'Business Ko Le Seriously' campaign highlights how digital solutions can improve performance and power growth in a small business. Created by Tilt Brand Solutions, the campaign will go live across several media platforms, including OTT, TV, OOH, social media, websites and mobile applications.

Commenting on the association, the renowned Bollywood actor said, "Most of the products and services we consume daily are offered by small and medium businesses in our country. However, these SMBs have been historically underserved when it comes to dedicated digital tools and financial services. And so, I was personally very impressed with FloBiz's mission to accelerate the growth of SMBs by providing technological solutions and curated services via their product myBillBook. Especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to go digital is paramount for businesses, and myBillBook is easily one of the most suited applications to cater to this need."

"When the FloBiz team approached me with their 'Business Ko Le Seriously' campaign idea, it piqued my interest instantly. The scripts were witty and funny, the production team was reputable, and the company's mission was sincere. I'm glad to partner with them in promoting their brand," he added.

"The 'Business Ko Le Seriously' campaign is our first step towards creating a relatable and trustworthy brand for myBillBook, targeting ambitious business owners across the country. We're extremely thrilled to join hands with Manoj Bajpayee to communicate our mission and the product's value propositions to the small business community over the next one year."

"Manoj's universal charisma and mass appeal, coupled with the inspiring story of his journey from a humble beginning to critically acclaimed fame, is sure to resonate with the SMBs. The team thoroughly enjoyed working with the incredibly talented artist, who brings such passion and conviction to his work," said Rahul Raj, Co-founder and CEO of FloBiz.

Link to the ad campaign: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IDJlLZfYKj8)

Shriram Iyer, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Tilt Brand Solutions, said, "The FloBiz team was very clear about the brief right at the outset. As a brand, they genuinely believe in the power of SMBs and their impact on our economy. However, while these business owners have big ambitions and strong drive, they lack the necessary technological tools that are otherwise available to bigger companies and corporations. This led us to realise that what the SMB owners need is a nudge in the right direction to propel their businesses by adopting a powerful software like myBillBook."

"In our series of three films featuring Manoj Bajpayee, we arrived at an articulation to launch the maiden campaign for myBillBook with 'Business Ko Le Seriously' as the core theme. Having a stalwart like Manoj on our side, we wanted to ensure that we utilise his inimitable sarcastic self that we know him for. We wanted to tell our audience that it's no joke to run a business and that to grow the scale of business operations, SMB owners and entrepreneurs must adopt myBillBook to actualise the full potential of their enterprises successfully."

Since its launch in January 2020, myBillBook has been downloaded by over 6 million businesses to digitise invoicing, streamline bookkeeping and automate workflows. This simple yet elegant business software has become the companion of choice for business owners, with more than a million monthly active users who record over $1.1 billion worth of transactions on myBillBook every month. The fast-paced growth trajectory of FloBiz has resulted in two back-to-back fundraises for the company this year - $31 million Series B led by Sequoia Capital India and US-based Think Investments in September 2021 and $10 million Series A led by Elevation Capital and existing investors in March 2021. The company is also looking to triple its engineering, product and data teams within the next six months as it continues to develop and introduce more features on myBillBook.

All the ad films featuring Manoj Bajpayee will also be released on all the social handles of FloBiz & myBillBook.

FloBiz is a neobank for small & medium businesses that aims to accelerate the growth of their enterprises through technology. Founded in 2019 by IIT & BITS alumni, FloBiz is a fintech backed by renowned investors like Sequoia Capital India, Elevation Capital, Greenoaks Capital, Beenext and Think Investments. The startup is chasing the mission of digitisation to contribute to the building of an Aatmnirbhar Bharat by solving the most pressing problems of the Indian SMB sector. FloBiz launched its flagship product, myBillBook, in early 2020, and it has become one of the highest rated business apps in India on the Google Play Store.

myBillBook has been designed to aid SMB owners to run their operations from anywhere & anytime. It is available on both mobile & desktop and provides a secure platform for business owners to record transactions & track business performance on the go. It is an ideal software for GST registered businesses where invoicing is one of the core business activities. Also, businesses looking to digitise their operations to understand their financial position better can use this software. It helps them create bills (GST & non-GST), record purchases & expenses, maintain stock and manage payables/receivables directly from their mobile phones or computers. Also, the app generates critical business reports that help business owners make effective business decisions. myBillBook is currently available in English, Hindi, Gujarati & Tamil.

