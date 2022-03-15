'Smule 123 Riyaaz' - A digital singing reality show striking a chord with today's youth

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Three blockbuster mentors, six singing challenges, 18 winners, one original music video, Smule 123 Riyaaz has taken singing enthusiasts by storm. The first three challenges of India's first-ever, digital-only, reality singing competition are already out and have resulted in thousands of entries from across the nation. Needless to say, it's a contest, you would not want to miss.

Amaal Mallik, ace Bollywood Music Director and a mentor on the show says, "Everyone gets to show their skill easily with just a record button. I would want more and more young kids to participate in something like this, and at least show their skills because it's one video that can make you reach out in such a big way."

The idea of being able to participate in a singing reality show without stepping out of your house has really struck a chord with the audience, enabling and motivating more people to participate. Lisa Mishra, the 'Tareefan' sensation and a mentor on the show adds, "It is uniting people through music in an accessible and easy way. The show is all about making this competition democratic, open to all. All you need is your phone, no standing in lines, no long waits and queues."

Aastha Gill, the third mentor on the show, sums it up best, "A chance to win weekly in a reality show is unheard of, but is more than justified in a country of almost 150 crore people."

With only three more challenges left, we are all quickly gearing up for the original music video which will feature all the 18 weekly winners and the three mentors. The challenge videos are out on iDiva every 10 days. The 5th challenge was released yesterday.

