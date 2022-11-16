SNAP 2022 registration ends on November 24th: Check how to apply for SIIB's MBA Programmes!

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB), one of India's leading business schools, is accepting applications for its MBA programmes through SNAP 2022. The online registration process for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2022 closes on November 24, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for SIIB, through the SNAP test, on the official website at (https://www.snaptest.org).

SNAP 2022 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) that will be conducted across 86 cities on three different dates- December 10, 2022 (Saturday), December 18, 2022 (Sunday), and December 23, 2022 (Friday); from 02.00 PM to 03.00 PM on all 3 days. Aspirants can enroll for SNAP 2022 by visiting the (https://www.snaptest.org) official website and filling out one application form. Following the instructions mentioned on the website, aspirants must fill in accurate information on the application form and pay a registration fee of Rs 1950 through DD/cheque. After completion of application form aspirant need to choose the programme(s) they want to apply for.

SNAP 2022 test will feature 60 Multiple-Choice Questions, with the following format: 15 questions examining General English which can be sub-divided into Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, and Verbal Ability; 25 questions on Analytical & Logical Reasoning, and 20 questions on Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency. Each correct answer will be awarded 1 mark and each wrong answer will attract 25 per cent negative marks. Candidates can appear for up to 3 attempts and the higher test score out of the two attempts will be considered for the final percentile calculation.

Shortlisted aspirants would be required to appear for the Group Exercise, Personal Interaction, and Writing Ability Test (GE-PIWAT) followed by the final selection of candidates for each programme. The final merit list will be based on the scores calculated by attributing 50 per cent weightage to SNAP scores, 30 per cent to Group Exercise (GE), and 10 per cent to Personal Interview (PI) and Written Ability Test (WAT) each.

Highlighting the institute's pedagogical approach, Dr Asmita Chitnis, Director, SIIB said, "The world today demands updated and adaptable leaders to pave the way ahead. We strive to create leaders who will disrupt how business is perceived globally. At SIIB, we introduce candidates to cutting-edge notions and real-time problems from across the world, to sow seeds of innovation, leadership, and entrepreneurial spirit."

SIIB offers MBA programmes in the most relevant areas of business studies today- International Business, Agribusiness, and Energy & Environment. The programmes were envisioned to impart business education of international standards and cultivate minds that can cope with the ever-changing challenges in the business world.

An MBA in International Business is an intensive programme exploring businesses' different aspects in today's interconnected world. To prepare global leaders for the future, the programme integrates areas of management studies such as Marketing, Finance, Supply Chain Management, and Human Resources with business norms and practices across the world. The MBA in Agribusiness and the MBA Energy and Environment programmes are tailored to tap into the potential of the changing agriculture and energy industry. With food and energy security being the pressing issues of the day and new consumption patterns in the sectors, the programmes present emergent areas of study.

SIIB prides itself on a consistent, industry-driven approach that inculcates the best industry practices in its candidates, preparing them to be future leaders. In its effort to keep the pedagogy aligned with industry standards, the curriculum is carefully designed with regular inputs. The institute has a vast alumni network along with extensive industry and academic connections, which allow candidates the opportunity to broaden their horizons, seek mentorship and build connections toward their goals. SIIB also offers an exclusive Alumni mentorship programme that enables the current students to connect with Alumni working in leadership positions and get guidance for framing a constructive career path.

Concerning the placements at SIIB, the highest domestic CTC is Rs 39 LPA, the highest international CTC is 101000 USD, and the highest PPO offered is Rs 34 LPA for the students of the batch 2021-23.

SIIB has various industrial collaborations to provide students with the learning resources they need to build skills and prepare for their careers. Certifications such as the Bloomberg Terminal, SPSS, SAP SE, Six Sigma, Advanced Strategic Management through Capitalism simulation, etc., provide an excellent opportunity for students to grow and excel in their respective domains of study.

The state-of-the-art infrastructure creates an effective learning environment. The candidates have access to top-notch resources, including well-curated libraries. The world-class education imparted seeks to integrate social immersion, industry exposure, and international perspective with cutting-edge research-oriented thinking, creating the much-required synergy between leadership qualities and innovative thinking that the industry demands.

For further information visit - (https://www.siib.ac.in)

To apply for MBA (International Business), MBA (Agribusiness), and MBA (Energy and Environment) at SIIB, visit- (https://snap2022.ishinfosys.com/sn20y22/apply/Index.aspx#_ga=2.239766080.2145535047.1661517402-2146112618.1661517402)

