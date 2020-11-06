Social Prachar: Redefining career oriented education in AI, Data Science

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI/SRV Media): Social Prachar, one of the leading training centres for Digital Marketing, Data Science and AI courses in Hyderabad and Bangalore, announced their new classroom batches.

Starting from mid-November, the centre will be following all the safety protocols for their students as per the ICMR safety guidelines. Social Prachar believes in providing quality services like Aias (Artificial intelligence as a service), Digital Marketing services, professional courses to all its clients and students with utmost results.

Social Prachar has certified trainers with a minimum of 7 Years real industry experience, a dedicated HR Team for job placements and 24*7 mentors available for doubt sessions. The training centre follows the problem centered course curriculum as their pedagogy as it chooses a problem statement and accordingly trains their students to solve the problems using concepts of Data Science and AI.

Its course curriculum covers a wide range of topics like Basics to Advanced Stats, Data Analysis, Python Programming, ML & DL Algorithms, Cloud and Edge Deployments, etc., thus ensuring that their students are ready for Industry 4.0.

"We are very thrilled to open our new batches. Of Course we understand the concern of students and parents regarding Covid safety, and we have left no stone unturned to make sure we take all possible safety measurements. We want to create job employment for a minimum of 20,000 plus energetic young minds by 2025. The institute has successfully trained over 6500 plus students in the last 6 years with 100 per centjob placements after successful completion of the course and has served over 100 plus clients in Digital Marketing and Artificial Intelligence-as-a-service (AIaS). We hope our students learn and grow and make themselves job ready," said Mahesh Babu, Founder, Social Prachar.

Social Prachar has won the "Academy of the Year 2019" award at the 7th Asian education summit 2019, Mumbai. This did not stop them from facing their own set of challenges. With years of experience they have created a forte in training and educating the concepts of programming to a Non-ITian.

They have completed 600 plus batches with more than 3000 students in the field of Data Science and AI, keeping aside their set of limitations. Some of the reputed companies where their students are placed are Value Momentum, Verizon, Solugenix, Cognierum while some even went ahead to build their own AI products in various sectors like Agriculture, Education, Finance, e-commerce.

The brand believes that the top key trends driving the growth in the AI industry are fast Growing IoT networks, automated machine learning, rise of facial recognition, edge computing and predictive analytics.

With this, the Big Data, Analytics/ Data Science industry is expected to double by 2025, thereby, opening a wide array of opportunities for the youth of the country for their employment opportunities.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)