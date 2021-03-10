Soneva offers luxurious villa ownership in the Maldives

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hidden amongst dense jungle or perched over the azure waters of a remote private lagoon, Soneva's luxurious Private Residences are a welcome retreat from the stresses of the outside world. Introduced in 2011 in response to requests from returning guests, the pioneering Soneva Villa Ownership scheme made Soneva the first and only company to offer Maldivian real estate to foreign buyers.

Today, the portfolio includes a breath-taking selection of expansive private villas at Soneva's award-winning Maldives properties in two of the world's most unspoiled natural havens: Soneva Fushi in the Baa Atoll, and Soneva Jani in the Noonu Atoll.

A sanctuary of tranquillity, each villa has been positioned to ensure the utmost privacy and seclusion for owners and their guests. Soneva Villa Ownership offers the rarest of luxuries in an uncertain world - that of time, space and peace to savour life's simplest pleasures, whether feeling the sand between one's toes, making precious memories with loved ones or disconnecting from the cycle of daily news.

Built to the same uncompromising sustainability criteria as Soneva's world-leading resorts, the Private Residences are designed to have a minimum impact on the earth, existing in perfect harmony with their exquisite natural settings.

As a true home-away-from-home, the villas' bespoke interiors are personalised to owners' exact needs, from the beautiful furniture crafted from reclaimed natural materials to fun and playful touches such as children's treehouses, dining towers or twisting waterslides into the private pool.

The castaway-luxe Private Residences at Soneva Fushi are found on the quiet private island of Kunfunadhoo within the unspoiled Baa Atoll, far from the usual tourist trail and part of a protected UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Ranging from a spacious one-bedroom pool villa to a sprawling nine-bedroom mansion, each villa is set within its own extensive rainforest garden, just steps away from the soft sandy beach and crystal-clear waters.

The spectacular (https://sonevavillaownership.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Villa-65-3-Bedroom-Crusoe-Villa-Suite-with-Pool.pdf)Villa 65 at Soneva Fushi is up for sale under the Soneva Villa Ownership programme. The 3 Bedroom Crusoe Suite with Pool is a beach-front property comprised of two duplex villas, the whitewashed walls and thatched roofing blend perfectly with the island setting. The outdoor bathroom is where nature meets luxury.

Then there is your pool and outdoor sitting area - perfect for days when all you want to do is relax in your sanctuary, enjoying the service of your Barefoot Butler. The fully-equipped kitchen has ample space for food preparation, while the 10-seater dining table is ideal for gatherings and in-villa dining. Located on the sunset side, this villa is close to the vibrant house reef and the diving school and offers uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean.

Offered under contract with Soneva Fushi, upon purchase it will be upgraded at the resort's expense into a spacious Four Bedroom Crusoe Suite with Pool. The modifications include extending the pool, adding sweeping terraces and an in-villa gym.

Centred around an ancient Banyan tree, the recently built Villa 43 Sunset Reserve is one of the largest, most luxurious private residences on the island. With a maximum occupancy of 12 adults and four children, the 2,303 sq m (21,851 sq ft), the six-bedroom property is ideal for large and extended families, with expansive outside alfresco living space, including two swimming pools, Soneva's signature open-air bathrooms and sunken seating areas. A haven from the outside world, it also features its own private gym, spa and sauna facilities, as well as a library and a well-stocked cellar.

On the sunrise side of Soneva Fushi, the new, four-bedroom Villa 38 has a maximum occupancy of eight adults and four children. Partly encircled by a vast private swimming pool, the 1,525 sqm (16,415 sq ft) villa features open plan living spaces, terraces and balconies and large outdoor bathrooms, as well as a fully-equipped private gym, spa suite and steam and sauna facilities.

At Soneva Jani, one of the world's lowest density resorts, there are two types of Private Residence to choose from: the iconic overwater villas, ranging from one to four bedrooms, or the vast three- or four-bedroom beachfront Island Reserves. A tiny and remote archipelago in the beautiful Noonu Atoll, this tranquil enclave is surrounded on all sides by the sparkling turquoise waters of a 5.6-kilometre private lagoon.

The 1,226 Sqm (13,197 sq. ft.), four-bedroom over-water residence is the ultimate in over-water luxury. Perfectly private, it commands unmatched views over the lagoon, with its own private infinity pool and a slide that plunges straight into the ocean. A wealth of living space, both inside and out, includes large al fresco terraces with plush daybeds and catamaran nets, light and airy bedrooms, a library, private fitness room and outdoor bathroom.

The unique, 1,956 sqm (21,054 sq. ft) Villa 34 is inspired by nature, with organic lines, sinuous curves and a sense of light and space throughout. This huge, three-bedroom Island Reserve has a maximum occupancy of six adults and two children, with everything a family needs for a relaxing retreat from everyday life.

As well as extensive outdoor living and entertaining areas, including a large swimming pool, sunken dining and signature open-air bathrooms, the property also feature a private wine vault, gym and sauna facilities, and a soaring dining tower with panoramic views across the horizon.

Since 2011, 31 Private Residences have been sold to buyers from across the globe, including 23 properties at Soneva Fushi and eight at Soneva Jani. The most Soneva villa owners are based in the UK (four), followed by Russia (with three owners), then France, China, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and Switzerland (all with two owners), and Denmark, Canada, the UAE, Japan and Thailand (which all have one owner each). The most popular villa size among investors has been three-bedroom properties.

The private villas and retreats in the Soneva Villa Ownership portfolio are sold on a renewable leasehold and fully maintained by the resort to ensure owners' peace of mind, including repairs, fixtures and fittings, lighting, gardening and replacement furniture. Private owners also enjoy exclusive benefits, including significant savings on food and beverages at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani (including private In Villa Dining), motorised water sports and flight transfers.

For more information about Soneva and the Soneva Villa Ownership Programme, and to view the full portfolio of Private Residences, visit (https://soneva.com) and (https://sonevavillaownership.com)

Soneva is a pioneering family of hospitality properties, offering holistic encounters in luxurious and inspiring environments - from world-class resorts to outstanding natural locations. Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani and Soneva in Aqua in the Maldives and Soneva Kiri in Thailand rebuke the traditional concept of luxury and instead promise the luxury of time, purity and solitude.

Every day, guests are encouraged to discover sandy feet, inspired minds and full hearts. Combining luxury with a conscientious approach to sustainability and the environment, and proactively changing the nature of hospitality, it delivers intuitive service and meaningful experiences to the guests.

