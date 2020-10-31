SRAM & MRAM emerges as a leading gloves supplier during COVID-19 times

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRAM & MRAM Group, a global conglomerate headquartered at the UK, has been at the forefront of providing solutions to pandemics.

Currently, the company has emerged as a leading supplier of gloves in tough COVID-19 times. Besides, the company has been engaged in providing PPE Kits, Rapid Testing Kits both Antibody and Antigen along with RT-PCR and its own immune boosters under the brand name of "MRUTANJAY".

The COVID-19 Pandemic has seen an unprecedented rise in the need for PPE equipment, like PPE kits, gloves, gowns etc. The team of SRAM & MRAM Group comprising of its zealous employees have spread their wings and tied up with almost all the leading manufacturers either directly or through their associates and have set-up an amazing repertoire of product portfolio to help beat the tough times that are being witnessed.

SRAM & MRAM has currently been at the forefront of the Glove market along with its partners KS International in Thailand helping procure the Kichy gloves deal, Sahaphet in Thailand, Nakawat TD Pte from Singapore and Thailand.

SRAM & MRAM has also procured 10 lines of its own production under its OEM Brand WalletZ4U. SRAM & MRAM has also ventured into procuring and supplying raw materials for the production of gloves which has enabled SRAM & MRAM to create its own footprint in the PPE segment of the market through a network of distributors.

Allocations have been secured through a network of distributors. While Ms. Siti Khadijah Ariffin in Malaysia provided the necessary allocations from Hartalega and Top Gloves, Dato Ramakrishnan Nair, Director, MEC, along with Datin Sharon Suraya Abdullah, Wendy Wong and the legal team comprising of Naqiz and Partners and Harjit, Sandhu and Wan secured the allocations from leading manufacturers in Malaysia.

Dato Shris Tan along with TRISNO ASYRAF BIN ZAINOL ABIIDN, VESTED INTERESTS SDN BHD and Noorwati Binti Ahmad, Karya Pesona Sdn Bhd supported the production lines for SRAM & MRAM.

The team of SRAM & MRAM comprising its network of representatives and stalwarts such as Suneel Arora, Sanjeev Chaudhary, Vishal, Sumit Saigal, Suneel Parasnis, Arpana Dubey, Vee Rao, Shubra Bhardwaj, Mr. Chaityna Aggarwal, Mr. Raghav Kapur, Hitanshu Hira and Mohammed Azeem have been the backbone and provided the entire foundation of SRAM & MRAM's success story.

The ASEAN nations have hit the world with a new wave of PPE products never seen before. The South East Asian nations in the ASEAN belt who are currently producing almost 85 per cent of the world's gloves needs have been seeing huge cash flow increases that might set the tone for the coming few years.

Be it Hartalega Sdn Bhd in Malaysia, Top Gloves in Malaysia, Ansel from Malaysia, Cranberry from Malaysia, Gods Navi in Vietnam, Sri Trang in Thailand, TP Para in Thailand, Skymed in Thailand, V Glove in Vietnam, Kichy gloves in Vietnam, almost every single manufacturer has grown leaps and bounds and have emerged as large suppliers of gloves to almost all parts of the world. As a result the stock market prices have hit the ceiling.

SRAM & MRAM GROUP has been at the forefront of the essential medical supplies team that has been working with various grassroots level organization to offer timely help through their CSR activities to scores of people across ASIA and other countries. With order books full, SRAM & MRAM is looking forward to achieve its sales target.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)